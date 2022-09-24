Make a Difference Day is Saturday, Oct. 22 By JIM FOUBISTER Special to the Gondolier Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Volunteers spread mulch in a city park during a previous Make A Difference Day. PROVIDED PHOTO VENICE — Make A Difference Day returns Oct. 22, marking the ninth time the community volunteerism event is held in Venice.For nine years we have been blessed to join together with young, old, visitors, families, schools, clubs, teams, businesses and residents to make a difference.We show pride in our home city of Venice by preparing our parks, our beautiful green areas, our beaches, our playgrounds and walkways for our visitors.The very volunteer fabric of Venice continues to be embraced by every generation.Venice Young Marines, Student Leadership Academy and Venice High School students always help make a difference.Local pastors and churches continue to provide a valuable foundation for the day. Keep Venice Beautiful and Venice Area Beautification Inc. have provided expertise in supervising the day.Everyone is welcome. Sign up at: TogetherWeCan.life/serve-fl.Or, arrive at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. at 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 22 to collect your gloves, water and park assignmentAll groups, clubs, businesses, organizations, teams and churches are invited to join this amazing day.For more information or to join us, call me at 941-223-1771 or email jimfouby@gmail.com.All volunteers are invited at 11 a.m Oct. 22 to Maxine Barritt Park for a free lunch courtesy of One Christ Won City and Serve Florida. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice mobile home destroyed in fire So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Cops: Venice man strangles pregnant victim ShorePoint closes despite SMH efforts to keep it open ShorePoint closes; SMH says it's ready to help Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice mobile home destroyed in fire So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Cops: Venice man strangles pregnant victim ShorePoint closes despite SMH efforts to keep it open ShorePoint closes; SMH says it's ready to help Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
