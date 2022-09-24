Make A Difference Day

Volunteers spread mulch in a city park during a previous Make A Difference Day.

VENICE — Make A Difference Day returns Oct. 22, marking the ninth time the community volunteerism event is held in Venice.

For nine years we have been blessed to join together with young, old, visitors, families, schools, clubs, teams, businesses and residents to make a difference.


