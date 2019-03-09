Living on what has been dubbed the “3rd rock from the sun,” we as human beings need to wake up and pay attention to what’s happening around us. I’m not talking current events, although those definitely need paying attention to.
No, I’m talking about our surroundings, and how we are constantly and consistently polluting everything around us.
We’ve dumped the by-products of our manufacturing into the ground, oceans, rivers, and the into the air for so long now that we’re beginning to put our planet in jeopardy. Even Mother Nature has been letting us know that in subtle ways.
If we, as a people, don’t stop the way we are doing things now, there won’t be an inhabitable earth for future generations. Think about it. As we continue to use the earth and the oceans as junk depositories, what will our legacy be? A trashed up, useless planet.
Perhaps it’s time we started to open our eyes [wider] and see just what’s happening to our little “third rock.”
Singling out plastics for example ... we need to find more ways to reuse the nearly 300 million tons of plastic we produce every year. Half of which is for single use.
An article in National Geographic says that 18 billion pounds of plastic waste enters oceans from coastal regions of the world, each year. These plastics are effecting the sealife in very negative ways, and beginning to destroy it.
According to the United Nations, “at least 800 species worldwide are affected by marine debris, and as much as 80 percent of that litter is plastic.”
It’s time we began to seek new and better ways to deal with everything we have produced that will not bio-degrade.
The results of dumping into oceans is showing up on foreign shores. We need to do better, before it begins to show up on our own Gulf shores. Red tide was bad enough, do we need tons of plastic as well?
According to Science Daily, of the globally 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic produced, since it began six decades ago, nearly 6.3 billion metric tons of that has become plastic waste, and of that only about 9 percent has been recycled. That’s 79 percent that is finding it’s way to landfills, or the rest of our natural environment as litter.
Did you know that plastic items can take up to 1,000 years to decompose in landfills?
Wouldn’t it just make more sense to find better ways to reuse this plastic to our advantage, instead of filling the land and the oceans with it?
There’s a man in Scotland, Toby McCartney, who has been working on recycling plastic into pellets and using them to replace about 20 percent of the sticky oil-based bitumen that seals roads.
It’s said that every ton of asphalt made with these pellets contains about 20,000 single use plastic bottles or about 70,000 single use plastic bags.
According to McCartney, his plastic additive is “more cost effective and makes a stronger glue.” Not to mention that it recycles all of those bottles or bags.
McCartney’s business, MacRebur Plastic Roads Company, has provided those plastic pellets for roads used in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
Even on a personal level, we could look for better ways to recycle plastics, other than tossing them in the recycle bin. The internet is full of ideas on how to recycle all kinds of plastic for useful purposes, and there are some pretty good ones, too.
If you have children, the projects will not only recycle the items, but can be used to help keep the kids occupied during school breaks. And what parent wouldn’t like that idea?
Each little bit one can do works, in the long run, toward helping save the planet.
Sometimes, it seems, that with every advancement humanity takes, we take a step backwards as far as protecting the earth we live on.
Mankind needs to work on better ways to deal with the byproducts of our advancements, before we advance ourselves right out of said earth to live on.
Most people have the attitude of, “it’s not going to happen in my lifetime, so why should I care.” Well, if you have children or grandchildren, it’s the future of your progeny that you should care about, and begin now to make sure there’s an earth for them to inhabit.
If you don’t have children, then how about being considerate enough to want to make sure that this beautiful, fertile, life sustaining third rock from the sun, continues to be just that, for all of us, as well as the generations that follow.
