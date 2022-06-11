The city of Venice had a public workshop on Monday, June 6th at 5 p.m. The announcement of this meeting was less than a week in advance, so one might expect a small group of attendees, especially considering the fact that so many local residents are away this time of year.
Short notice didn’t deter our residents!
The Council chambers were packed to standing room only. The people who spoke were very clear and articulate about their concerns regarding issues of height, historic preservation, the environment and more.
They were clear in their desire to protect their PUDs (planned unit developments) from large commercial intrusion. They pulled no punches about their desire to maintain the current 35-foot to the peak of the roof in historic downtown.
They want City Council to take more time before passing these regulations. They also demand that we have more public workshops.
The Planning commission has taken almost five years to put these Land Development Regulations together and yet the Planning Director would like Council to approve this massive document in just six weeks.
This is over 500 pages of complex codes that will affect the city, its residents and businesses for decades.
As important as this document is, and with the understanding that it can’t be implemented until Council passes it, I question why we are being asked to approve a document with so many obvious issues.
Until the public’s concerns have been addressed and resolved in a way that protects their quality of life, their concerns about Historic Downtown, the many historic homes and buildings throughout the city, the environment, their PUDs protection from large commercial developments, protection of endangered species and other still unresolved issues, these LDRs should not be voted on by City Council.
The idea that the LDRs will require some changes after being passed is understandable. What is not understandable is attempting to push through a document with so many obvious issues.
I urge the residents to contact each council member individually and express your concerns. As the Chair of the Planning Commission has stated, this isn’t about what we currently have; it’s about what we want for the future of Venice.
I have yet to hear from a single person that wants the future of Venice to be anything like Sarasota, Fort Myers or any other over-developed city.
Now is the time to speak up, show up and stand up for the future of our very unique and special City on the Gulf.
