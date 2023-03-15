Tramm Hudson

Sarasota Memorial has been a trusted cornerstone of this community for nearly a century, through decades of growth and generations of change.

Just as SMH provided lifesaving care to our parents and grandparents through the polio epidemic of the 1940s, our dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff worked around-the-clock, in the face of significant personal risk, to keep our community safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.


Tramm Hudson serves as chair of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board. He is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Sarasota banker and longtime community leader.

