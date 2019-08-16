I have a vague recollection of going through an emergency drill when I was in elementary school in Michigan. It was the typical “huddle in the hall and cover up” exercise, with no explanation of why we were doing it. At least I don’t recall one.
I lived there during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Maybe that was it. Maybe not. Or maybe it’s just something I merely think happened because I’ve seen it in movies and TV shows. The mind can play tricks.
I’m sure, though, that it would be the only safety measure other than a fire drill that I participated in from kindergarten through law school — 20 years of education.
Once or twice in middle school someone was rumored to have a knife but I never saw one and no one was ever cut in a fight or an attack. There was never any talk of a gun, let alone a sighting of one.
I never went to school even one day with the thought that someone might hurt me. The possibility of getting shot never entered my mind.
Both my sons participate in active shooter drills at school.
I’ve never been worried about or been at risk of being shot in the years since graduating, either.
When I practiced law I occasionally had to deal with some shady characters but none ever threatened me.
As a reporter I’ve written stories that made people mad, even to the point of coming to the paper and confronting me. But there have been no threats.
Then journalists started being portrayed as the “enemy of the people.” According to U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, 24 of them have been assaulted this year and five were killed last year, including the four murdered at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, along with an ad assistant. The shooter has pleaded insanity.
One of the first things Adams Publishing Group did after buying our paper last year was to distribute a webinar on workplace safety. It did not deal with how to safely use a ladder.
And last week the Poynter Institute put out “Resources for Journalists Covering Mass Shootings.” One of them was a webinar called “Journalism and Trauma.” It wasn’t intended for people who cover, say, hurricanes, as I’ve done.
Even in “small-town” Venice I’ve written stories involving death: shootings, car crashes, drug overdoses. They involved, at most, two people.
Death on a large scale is supposed to be the result of a natural disaster or war. It shouldn’t be a potential consequence of a trip to the mall, attending a church service or going to school.
The Venice area has not had a mass shooting, but neither had many other cities until they did. There is no “it can’t happen here.” There’s only “it hasn’t happened here ... but it could.”
If you think more could be done to reduce the chances of it, contact your state and federal representatives and tell them. And make their response a factor in deciding whom to vote for in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.