Businesses and restaurants are open!
Of course, there’s still many businesses who are not open yet. Those business owners are anxiously waiting for the next phase. There’s still no indication when the next phase will happen as I write this column.
It’s great to see more people out and about. It’s great to see people being called back to work. We need to do everything we can to get our businesses back on their feet safely.
Most people are doing their part to prevent the spread of the virus. We need to remain vigilant and not get too comfortable with life returning to normal. Please wash your hands, distance yourself and wear a mask.
Let’s protect the workers who are back at work, and the ones who worked throughout the crisis. If not for yourself, do it for them and their families.
At the Venice Gondolier office, we had some of our associates working from home for various reasons during the safer-at-home order. Some are among the vulnerable due to age or health. Others stayed home to protect loved ones. Many have returned to the office or are returning next week.
We had to change the way we do business though. The Venice Gondolier office has always had an open office environment. There’s been a lot of debate as to the benefits or negative effects of the open office concept. In the COVID-19 era, that debate is over. It does not work.
We’ve been moving desks, cleaning, disinfecting and relocating associates to areas with more space. Our newspaper offices at Adams Publishing Group remain closed to the public across the country. The company made that decision because it is essential that we keep our associates safe to provide the community with news and information it needs during this pandemic. An outbreak in our offices could seriously impact the news and information our communities need during this crisis.
We’ve all seen the outpouring of thanks to the many essential workers who put their lives at risk to serve us. We can’t thank you enough.
Today, I want to thank the essential workers at the Venice Gondolier.
I can’t thank the Gondolier team enough for the outstanding job they’ve done during this crisis.
I’ll start with the carriers who get up in the middle of the night every day to deliver the newspapers to the subscribers, stores and racks. Thank you.
Thank you to the circulation managers who work the night and day shift 365 days a year. This team maps the streets of our communities and makes sure our delivery service is above industry standards consistently.
Thank you to the customer service representatives who answer the calls from our customers seven days a week. They are the voices who help our customers with all their subscription, online and advertising needs.
Thank you to the pressmen, inserters and truck drivers who work in the middle of the night to print and deliver thousands of newspapers seven days a week. They take great pride in the print quality and packaging of all the Sun publications.
Thank you to the advertising team that has worked so hard to provide print and digital marketing solutions at a time when most businesses closed. This team of dedicated professionals had to quickly adapt to consulting with businesses over the phone and via email.
Thank you to the ad production, graphic designers and the digital team that quickly adapted to producing thousands of free ads for local businesses. This team works so hard to build ads and digital marketing that deliver results for local businesses.
Thank you to our business office and all the other support associates in our company. They run the business of all our operations. We couldn’t do it without them. They keep the lights turned on and the many systems we use working.
And finally, thank you to the reporters, page designers and editors that provide all the news, photos, videos and content in the newspapers, magazines and websites. This group of dedicated professionals works around the clock to cover local governments, crime and the stories of our communities. This team is recording our history every day.
Your Sun and Gondolier team is more than 300 associates and contractors who truly care about the communities we serve.
THANK YOU ALL!
