Following those last couple of 45-degree nights, I declared the end of cold weather. Sure enough by the end of last week, spring slipped into Florida while Jack Frost still meanders about our northern states and Midwest.
This past Sunday I stepped out to a marvelous breeze soaked in fresh air and a barely discernible dusting of pollen on the screen room tabletop. It was an avian celebration. Enjoying the candy-colored splashing of a Northern Parula in my backyard fountain, I sipped Sumatra and sighed with contentment. Winter was finally over.
That seems a bit of a dramatic statement though, even to me. While the Polar Vortex concern made big news, I didn’t even cover my ornamental plants this year. Or maybe I did once. I honestly can’t remember anymore. Winters have truly become the stuff of a Jimmy Buffet song and scattered away like splinters.
It’s been so long since I’ve experienced real winter that even a handful of deep-chilled days in Texas were too much for this hot house flower. Remember now, Father Winter and I are basically not on speaking terms. When I realized there were places where cold weather was merely a suggestion, I put down roots as soon as I could.
When friends post snow holidays on Facebook it perplexes me. “Whoa, and oh heck no,” burble from my lips. The only way I’m leaving my sun-soaked paradise is when it’s time to check out altogether. Our daughter thought winter might be fun and was looking forward to a little snowfall. I worried her time out west would spark more than a passing interest, but have been relieved of that concern. After a couple frozen weeks she states she is done with cold weather and more than ready to be beach bound as soon as she crosses the Florida line.
There are those who wax on about the whole four-season nonsense, but no thanks. I’ll drip sweat all summer long rather than risk frostbite and burst pipes. Have you seen the winter weather footage on the news? I know my limitations and stop right after Indian summer, thank you very much.
Now we are enjoying the most amazing springtime with plenty of extra sunshine, an hour more to be exact. Daylight Saving Time is just the very best on this side of the clock. I adore waking up when it’s light out and look forward to more time outside as the days press on.
Of course, the whole clock readjustment debate seems to get everyone wound up. A quick Google search yields multiple stories about various state representatives proposing an end to the falling back as well as the reasons why it’s all or nothing. I say let’s call a few of our friendly nearby states and go for it. We can’t all be wrong and a little sunny peer pressure just might do the trick and move the dial forward. After all, Florida already has two time zones and we manage OK.
Which side do you fall on? Are you ready to spring ahead and stay on summertime all year round or will you miss falling back too much?
