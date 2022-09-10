What in the world has happened to children’s literature? Where has the sense of propriety gone that is so important in what our children read?
We all wonder, no, we shudder, when we learn of the dismal results achieved by those kids taking the FCAT tests. This past year in Florida, more than 46,000 sophomores in our high schools failed the FCAT.
They will take it (the test) again, of course, and most will eventually pass and go onto graduation. Many, however, will not pass and will simply drop out of school.
Recently I had the opportunity to share some time with my grandson. Being invited into his room — a rare treat — I noticed some of the books he was reading.
One, a giant among literary brilliance, was entitled Walter, The Farting Dog. Why, I asked my grandson, are you reading this? He simply said that it was funny.
Curious about this work of adolescent prose, I investigated a bit of the history as to the background of why a book describing the effect of canine flatulence would be intriguing to a young reader.
The book, having sold more than 25,000 copies, is relished by the young mind. Do I know any more than I did before I did my research?
Nah ... but I’ve learned a lot about smelly dogs, which really won’t help me, as I don’t even have a dog.
My point here is this. Why are we blaming anyone but ourselves for the lousy test scores our kids are getting? Having said that, let me also say that there are many students who excel and score quite high when tested.
It would be interesting to know what literature the high scorers read. By the way, the latest edicts from our government, in Florida anyway, literally prohibit something as helpful as a dictionary from being provided or donated to our school systems.
I guess that means that cell phones must now delete that useful function?
I wonder what ever happened to Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tales? What has become of the magnificent stories that kept us glued to the pages before there was Nintendo, Pac-Man, or cell phones that are texted to death?
Perhaps if more attention was to be given to what our kids read and do at home, with fewer hours allotted to such things as television, we might see some improvement of FCAT scores.
An additional part of my life is devoted to tutoring students, mostly elementary, although I do teach English as a second language to foreign students.
Over the years, one of the things I’ve noticed is how responsive a student is when given close, personal attention. Many difficulties experienced with their studies are not usually as bad as they might imagine and might be resolved by studying.
Usually, the results are amazing. We have far too many parents who are willing to leave the education of their children entirely up to the school system.
Teachers, however you judge them, are grossly underpaid for the responsibility we place upon them. (Florida ranks 48th in the country for teacher pay).
For example, we, parents, ask them to enable our children to grasp the multiple problems they will face in coming years. We ask them the “baby-sit” our kids and guide them through the most tumultuous years of their lives.
Yet, we admonish them when they fail. Shouldn’t those in the home, namely parents, shoulder some of the blame for this failure?
Government edicts and mandates are no doubt a hindrance to our educational system, and I opine, veterans are not educators, nor are firemen, first responders or policemen.
Shouldn’t parents exert some effort and guidance in the direction of their child’s educational endeavors? Parents should look at what the kids read.
Note what they watch on television. Then, as a parent, ask yourself if you are contributing to his/her educational advancement.
Yes, we’ve come a long way since See Spot Run, but the direction we’ve taken is far short of admirable. Stories about dogs with flatulence, and Captain Underpants and The Perilous Plot of Professor Poopy Pants might be fun to read, but will these books help those 46,000 who failed their FCAT tests?
