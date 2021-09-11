Exactly four weeks after 9/11, I traveled to Chicago. I was in fear. I wondered if the Chicago we all know and love may be the target of attacks next.
I kept a detailed journal of that day — of what I thought may be the last afternoon in Chicago. Here is what I wrote:
Emerging from the Randolph Street Station, my first sight is a slim blonde briskly walking behind a leash and poodle. I follow, soon losing her, as she walks faster than my legs care for today. Besides, it’s a gorgeous day on Michigan Avenue.
I take in the afternoon — maybe my last one here if some disaster befalls Chicago.
The couple with the 6-year-old in tow must be tourists. He has a camera on his shoulder. They wear matching sweaters — very sweet. The boy skips along the sidewalk, avoiding stepping on the lines. I remember that game from my childhood.
The “funny chairs” art displays on Michigan Avenue replaced the “Cows on Parade” displays of two years ago. I see American flags in the window of a jewelry store. I guess they’re saying “Hey look at us, we’re not terrorists. We’re patriotic.” Another store window has 3 small flags on display among the baubles.
I see flags on top of every building. Is that to make sure the jet fighters don’t mistake the buildings for Taliban targets in the Chicago loop?
I suppose the next step will be for all Muslims to wear crescent patches on their sleeves so they can be easily identified. It’s a small step from zealous patriotism to extremism and on to jingoism and other isms. Save me from all the isms of this world.
I sit on one of the art display “sofas” at the corner of Michigan and Huron (streets, not lakes). Michigan Avenue in this area is called “The Magnificent Mile.” On the south side it’s just Michigan. I’m sitting at display No. 34 titled “Our Hometown” by Maryanne Warton, according to the nameplate on the pedestal.
It’s actually a three-piece ensemble: a love seat, an arm chair with footrest, and a box-like piece that’s supposed to be a TV set. Across from me at the corner is the Omni Hotel and at the opposite corner something called “Enzo Angiolini” — whatever that is. This is “The Magnificent Mile” so all the posh stores are here.
“Oh Chicago My Kind of Town,” as the fake screen on the fake TV says.
“U.S. Expands Bombarding” shouts the headline in the Chicago Sun-Times.
“BUMP” reads the construction sign on the corner where the Omni sits. Fifty feet away is a depression in the pavement. So it’s not really a “bump.” It’s a depression.
I have one, too, but I display no warning sign. Pity, maybe I should. Then those driving on me would slow down.
Here is an Isuzu Trooper plying the streets with a flag flying on each side of its back door, like a destroyer plying the seas on its way to armed combat (that’s a good trooper in that Isuzu). Special Forces will know immediately he is not a Taliban target – in the Chicago loop.
The lady tourist wears a stars-and-stripes T-shirt. She is certainly not a terrorist, by God. I stop off at the ATM, get some cash and continue on …
Up the block is Banana Republic and Ralph Lauren and Lord & Taylor. At Chicago Avenue is Water Tower Place and a block beyond is the John Hancock Building.
On the sidewalk, many women smoke, while hardly any men do. A guy sitting at the Water Tower Park gets up laughing loudly to himself — yellow dungarees and green shirt on his hefty body. He is smoking and again laughing to himself, mumbling something.
Is he remembering something funny from last night, or tomorrow?
And what am I remembering?
What if — bombs go off here?
That could be the end of me.
But so?
It would be the end of troubles.
Tomorrow I could sleep late forever …
