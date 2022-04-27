I had no idea how important the Venice Senior Friendship Center would become in my life the first time I went there.
Now, seven years later and after the many years of participating in activities at the center, I find myself overwhelmed by the friendships I have developed and the enjoyable activities I have been involved in.
I had been encouraged by my friend, Fran Valencic, to attend the Life Story Writing Class, so on the first Monday morning without a job to go to, I went to the center for the first time.
I admit, I was hesitant to go by myself but remembered the phrase “Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained” so I went not knowing exactly what to expect.
My experience began with a very warm smile and welcome from a volunteer at the front desk. I was directed to the writing class upstairs in the Community Room and when I walked in, I was greeted by Fran, who welcomed me and introduced me to the other members of the group.
That was a great beginning of a wonderfully enjoyable experience at the Venice Senior Friendship Center.
Currently, I am participating in the following activities on a regular basis: Monday mornings, I join a very friendly group of members playing Hand and Foot Canasta. Thursday afternoons, I play pinochle with some friends, and Friday morning I play Scrabble.
Week after week, I find myself looking forward to these activities and enjoying the time spent socializing with my friends.
I always have the option of staying for lunch, which is free and served every day at 12:30. After lunch, I can stay to enjoy live music every day while I chat and socialize.
The center also has special events several times a year such as the upcoming ice cream social, a visit from the miniature horse, and parties of all kinds.
Each event is free to members, and guests are welcome to attend for a small fee.
Speaking of membership, I wanted to inform my readers that membership is required at the Senior Friendship Center.
You are allowed to be a guest for one week before making the commitment of paying your dues. The fee for one person is $99 per year (less than $2 per week) and for a couple, the fee is $139 (approximately $2.65 a week).
For anyone who is low income, the center is willing to assist you with the payment with a scholarship so please don’t hesitate to inquire about that when you come in to join.
As we age, loneliness and isolation can become a major concern. However, the Venice Friendship Center can be your place to spend time and add enjoyment to your life.
Please don’t stay home alone. Come to the center and give it a try. You’ll be glad you did. Maybe you and I can become best friends!
