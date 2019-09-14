According to a WalletHub.com report released last week, Florida is 28th in a ranking of all the states for happiness.
That seems low for the Sunshine State, but here’s a real shocker: The state is dead last — 50th — in the rate of volunteerism.
That clearly does not reflect reality in the Venice area.
America may run on Dunkin’ but, as Mayor John Holic has often pointed out, Venice runs on volunteers.
He said it again Tuesday while recognizing the Suncoast Reef Rovers dive club for more than 20 years of helping to keep city beaches, shoreline and waterways clean.
In presenting the club the Pillar of the Community Award, he noted its members had removed an estimated 20 tons of trash through the years.
“We really appreciate the work they do and will for years to come,” he said.
Earlier in the week the city had put out a news release noting that Venice’s 2018 Make A Difference Day had won an award.
The City-County Communications & Marketing Association presented it the Savvy Award of Excellence for Special Events-Recurring Event.
Every year for six years hundreds of volunteers organized by Jim Foubister, of Serve Florida, and the city’s Public Works Department have assembled to “make a difference” by beautifying more than 20 parks and green space areas, saving the city thousands of dollars.
That’s in addition to the people who have volunteered to adopt a city park — and the ones who will adopt a beach or a road when those new programs are in place soon.
The city has 14 advisory groups, boards and committees. All the members are volunteers.
Venice Area Beautification Inc., which is installing the urban forest east of the Intracoastal Waterway and is responsible for numerous other projects around town, is essentially all volunteers.
Hundreds of volunteers perform a range of tasks at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
And at Venice Theatre, the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, our schools, our libraries … the list is nearly endless.
Here’s some things other volunteers do:
The Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice puts on Sun Fiesta each year and returns the proceeds to the community as scholarships and grants.
The Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club does several fundraisers throughout the year, using some of the money to fund the Rotary Futures College Resource Center at Venice High, which helps seniors earn millions each year for college expenses.
The Sertoma Club of Venice raises money for its low-cost speech clinic at Children First, among other things.
This is the proverbial tip of the iceberg, an extremely brief list of what volunteers do in the area, from Scouts completing public service projects to the American Legion sending representatives to Boys State and Girls State and countless nonprofits, clubs, churches and individuals in between.
And so soon after Hurricane Dorian we can’t leave out all the people who have contributed money, goods and time to the relief effort, and especially the folks at Agape Flights who are flying supplies to where they’re needed.
We’re sure there are lots of civic-minded people all over the state. But if volunteerism were taken as seriously elsewhere as it is here, there’s no way Florida would rank so low in it.
If you’re a local volunteer, thanks. What you do is a big part of what gives Venice its celebrated small-town feeling.
If you’re not, try it. You’ll like it.
