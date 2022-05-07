This week, as we celebrate National Nurses Week and recognize one of the most trusted professions in the world, the Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition would like to share its heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice of the many nurses working on the frontlines of healthcare in our community.
We also want to take a moment to recognize the community, academic and healthcare leaders working to strengthen and support our region’s nursing workforce.
As the past two years have demonstrated, acute-care, community and public health nurses perform some of the most essential and heartbreaking tasks in the medical world.
From providing life-saving care in the emergency room to delivering newborns and supporting the elderly in their last moments of life, nurses are a critical link between patients, doctors and families.
Learning core competencies and earning RN credentials are just the first steps in a nurse’s professional journey. To navigate the advances and complexities in today’s medical system, nurses often attain bachelor’s (or higher) degrees, complete specialty certifications, and possess critical thinking skills to assess evidence-based practice and research, make system improvements and work in multi-disciplinary teams to assure safe, quality care.
For the many local institutions and employers responsible for training and supporting our nursing workforce, that’s a tall order, one that requires ongoing collaboration and commitment to the health of our community.
SNAC’s grassroots coalition of community, academic and healthcare leaders and collaborative partners have worked since 2013 to expand and enhance nursing education programs in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
Their continuing efforts and support are raising the education level and diversity of our local nursing workforce and creating a robust pipeline of well-prepared nurses on the Suncoast.
SNAC’s mission began years before COVID-19 disrupted our world and threatened the stability of our healthcare system. But the groundbreaking work completed prior to the pandemic built a strong foundation that continues to support our region’s nursing workforce and safeguard our quality of life.
Jan Mauck is co-founder of the Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition, a grassroots network of hospital, nursing school and community leaders committed to strengthening and supporting the Suncoast region’s nursing workforce.
