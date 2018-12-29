In his memoirs, the comedian Jack Benny laments the declining tolerance for jokes that poke fun at ethnic groups. He writes of America’s ethnic neighborhoods in the immigration waves of the early 20th century. Conflicts were inevitable because of cultural differences. Vaudeville, however, provided a forum wherein comedians could vent people’s frustration through humor, and in so doing serve as a sort of pressure release valve. “Everybody loved ethnic humor during vaudeville and often the people who were being ridiculed most enjoyed the kind of ethnic humor aimed at their own group.” Benny contends that without this humor safety valve, latent tensions go unrelieved.
The same could be argued for humor at the expense of other groups. It has been said that all humor is at someone’s expense. But the forced suppression of lampooning particular groups will not improve relations nor increase tolerance.
We have lost this outlet, the freedom to poke fun at one another. We are gagged and threatened and ordered to be more tolerant by, ironically, people who tolerate nothing outside their narrowly defined ideas of acceptable views. The irony doesn’t stop there, but is found on the placards of “progressive” demonstrators: “Stamp out intolerance!,” “Fight hate!”
Whether this censorship is a result of a natural progression of society, i.e. self-imposed by the majority, or has been imposed by a militant minority of illiberal “liberals” is open for debate. However, it is becoming clear that censorship of humor aimed at ethnic, racial, religious and sexual preference groups has not led us to a chummy new world. There is more inter-group animosity now than ever. All that has been achieved is to push resentment, contempt, loathing and fear underground, to create an emotional black market that surfaces elsewhere.
Telling a race-based joke at the office, for example, is not going to make a Klansman of the naive office intern. People are wiser than liberals credit them. The intern’s opinions will be formed by empirical evidence, i.e. via observation and experience, over years.
This kind of humor, poking fun at groups, is based on stereotypes. Stereotypes are a form of generalization. By definition, generalizations are not universally true. One can have the highest respect for a member of a group one loathes. Stereotypes are not invented in smoky back rooms by hateful chauvinists. They develop over time and generations. Their veracity is evidenced by their endurance, a product not of ignorance but reinforcement. When conditions change and a stereotype is not reinforced over time, it fades out. There must be an element of truth in a stereotype-based joke, else, it’s not funny and isn’t retold.
We are not a nation of cross burning, misogynist, anti-Semitic, homophobes as the illiberal liberals suggest. Americans, as a group, are some of the best educated, most tolerant, generous and sympathetic people in the world. And we are tough. We can dish it out and we can take it. Give us some credit. Don’t police our humor; sometimes we need to blow off steam. Lighten up.
