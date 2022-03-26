Editor’s Note: Venice resident Lisa Garrn was overseas in Europe a few weeks ago and had an experience on a train to Hamburg, Germany that broke her heart. She saw the direct impact of the Russian war on Ukraine. Here is what she wrote:
I knew exactly who she was when she stepped on the train. The large, overstuffed bag filled with plastic coffee cups, random pieces of fruit, clothes and anything else she thought her family would need on this journey out of hell.
This journey that took her further and further away from her home and her heart. This journey that she didn’t want to be hers but was thrust upon her to be witnessed in a 24-hour cable news loop.
She sat opposite me half turned to the aisle so that she could keep an eye on the rest of her family. They were six in total. Her black hair, greying at the edges of her face, was pulled back in a tight bun, which made her eyes squint.
But those eyes shined bright. A steel, ice-blue set of eyes met mine and for a few long moments, a lot was exchanged.
I felt her fear, confusion, anger. I hope she felt my condolence and sorrow, because slowly I could feel her acceptance, exhaustion, and her realization that for now, her family was safe.
We didn’t exchange any words, but for that brief moment, I felt the reality of this war — this war that isn’t just hers but now belongs to all of us.
As the train slowly rolled into the main station, she realized it was her stop so she huddled all her children and bags together to disembark. As she got ready to leave, I noticed all her kids had their school backpacks strapped to their backs.
Were they expecting to go back soon, start school in another country or do homeschooling?
After experiencing this nightmare in their hometown and trying to flee, these families and children thought to bring their school books. Was it wishful thinking that things will be over soon? Or is it the need for routine and normalcy that made them bring these things to retain their sanity?
Whichever it was, both are needed to keep going. Not to comprehend, but to survive another day.
This war is real and it is happening. My heart goes out to all these men and women of Ukraine who are fighting to keep their families and their country safe and alive.
