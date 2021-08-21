Everyone living in this area this summer knows how terrible red ride is. It impacts our enjoyment of our surroundings, keeping us from boating and beaches. It kills fish, manatees, and dolphins. It causes coughing, irritation and respiratory issues.
The long-term health consequences are unknown, though medical studies to uncover this have been initiated. Bottom line, it makes your piece of paradise something less and can have a long-term impact on housing values if this scourge continues.
Red tide is caused by an algae named Karenia Brevis and has been naturally occurring for hundreds of years. However, when it occurs now, it tends to be more intense, and the duration is longer.
Why the change? Scientists continue to study the causes, and it is likely due to a number of factors. One thing they agree on is that nutrients pouring into the waterways feed the bloom now more than ever.
One of the biggest nutrient sources is fertilizer used on lawns and farming, while animal waste is a contributor as well. All of the development around us reduces the earth area that water can naturally seep into, and instead sends stormwater, with its pollutants and nutrients, to our sewers and eventually into the Gulf.
Another major contributor is leakage from septic systems.
What can we all do about it? I’m far from an expert, but here’s some hints that may be helpful:
Reduce fertilizer use in your own yard.
Consider Florida Friendly lawns. Florida friendly yards swap out some grass for native plants (which don’t require fertilizer or much irrigation) and mulch/stone.
Consider artificial turf. Gone are the days of Astroturf. If you stroll through the West of Trail neighborhood of Sarasota (near Morton’s, close to the bay), you will see many homes that are using it and it looks great.
Write Sarasota County commissioners regarding eliminating septic tanks. Failing septic systems connect sewage through groundwater to our bays and beaches, providing a strong source of nutrients for red tide. Even well-maintained systems miss 60-70% of nitrogen elimination. While there aren’t many septic systems left in Venice, the small city of Venice can’t really mitigate red tide without help from surrounding areas. There are almost 50,000 septic tanks in the rest of the county, with major culprits being South Venice and Nokomis.
Never blow clippings into the lakes or sewers. That is directly putting nutrients and pesticides into our waterways. Consider a five-foot “no mow” zone around your ponds. Having taller grass, or native plants and colorful flowers, will help filter the bad stuff from entering our waterways.
Point your downspouts into your lawn or plant beds, not your driveway. This reduces stormwater carrying pollutants and nutrients into our waterways, while providing irrigation to your lawn.
Utilize pavers for your driveways. Pervious pavers allow rain to percolate into the ground, reducing runoff into waterways. In addition to being better for the environment, they improve home values.
Consider rain barrels. They can be placed at the rear of your property and have gutter water flow into them, instead of sewers. You can then use that for watering your flowers. You can see an example of them in front of the Jacaranda Library.
Donate to Mote Marine’s red tide research center. Here’s a link: bit.ly/2W9LQD6
We all need to tackle this together.
