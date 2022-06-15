Not long after I started working at the paper, I wrote a story about Florida’s specialty license plates.
If memory serves, there were about 50 then, and the Legislature was expressing concern that they were proliferating too rapidly.
The Legislature took action in typical Florida style, which, of course, means that there are now more than 100 specialty plates, and that’s with the DMV required to drop the lowest-performing one each year.
Twelve more were added this year.
The plates are very popular because they let us make a statement and support a cause merely by doing something we need to do every year anyway — register our vehicles — and nothing more.
There are collegiate plates, environmental plates, sports plates, special interest plates (but aren’t they all?), military plates and special military plates, with a portion of the cost going to a school, a nonprofit or some other entity connected to the theme.
Nearly two million Floridians have one of them on their vehicle, with the most popular one being “Endless Summer,” featuring a surfer carrying a board, silhouetted against a setting sun.
Proceeds ($25 for this plate; your mileage may vary) benefit beach preservation, a cause near and dear to Venetians’ hearts, though the percentage of surfers here is probably on the lower side.
Now, in general I don’t have a problem with the state’s program, and not just because the third-most popular plate is for the University of Florida, which sells far more than the one for Florida’s Second-rate University. And not, certainly, because I’m getting a column out of it.
My issue is that despite the state’s long history of specialty plates, we’ve managed to overlook some of the most obvious subjects that should be displayed on Florida vehicles, benefiting causes that desperately need funding.
For example, where is the plate with an image of a confused-looking driver, with the extra revenue going to roundabout and four-way-stop education? (We should probably do one for turn signals, too.)
Where is the college plate for the School of Hard Knocks? We have ones for schools I’ve never even heard of but not one for the educational institution most of us are best familiar with? (P.S. I get the money.)
Why is there no plate with a graphic of a bulldozer with cobwebs on it, raising money for the eventual completion of I-4 before the end of time?
Am I the only one who thinks we need a plate featuring a tin-foil hat, for … well, a bunch of people? (I’d tell you where the money goes, but you wouldn’t believe it.)
How about a plate showing a grocery-store cashier pulling her hair out, to fund a campaign to teach people what “10 items or less” means?
I’d support one with an image of a bicyclist wearing headphones and looking down at a phone, riding into traffic, so we could subtly remind them that THEY’RE ON A #$%%5E& VEHICLE AND NEED TO FOLLOW TRAFFIC LAWS.
Sorry, I’ve been needing to get that off my chest.
Eventually, our plates will be electronic and will offer us the option of changing the image to suit our mood, billing us per minute to benefit the nonprofits related to them.
I can think of one new image that would be really popular, but I’d need to brush up on the First Amendment before proposing it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.