What do Burger King’s Whopper, the Frisbee and I have in common? Besides being American classics, obviously.
Give up? We all turned 64 last year.
It’s true — I’m actually below the average age in Venice despite my sons’ belief that I’m not only older than the Frisbee, but older than any flying disc, including the discus, which dates back to at least 708 B.C. (Before Children), according to Wikipedia. Which I’m WAY older than.
I’m also older, sort of, than the Beatles’ song “When I’m Sixty-Four.” It was released in 1967 on the “Sgt. Pepper” album but Paul McCartney said it was one of the first melodies he ever wrote — at age 14, in 1956, before he even was Paul McCartney. What a showoff.
Sir Paul is well past 64, of course, but still, I’m in good company at this age.
Now, I don’t believe in astrology because it’s utterly illogical that being born under the same “sign” as other people gives you anything in common with them besides that coincidence.
But sharing a birth year? That’s a cosmic bond.
Need proof? Well, here are some other notable Baby Boomers in the “Born in 1957 Club” (I’m the president, because I made it up):
• My partner from 1976 to 1979 on our variety show, “Donnie & Marie,” Donnie Osmond
• My colleague in the Miami Sound Machine, Gloria Estefan
• Fellow person of letters Vanna White
• Fellow Academy Award-winner Spike Lee
• Abraham Lincoln impersonator Daniel Day-Lewis
• America’s other sweetheart, Katie Couric
• Homer and Bart Simpson (OK, it’s voice actors Dan Castellaneta and Nancy Cartwright)
• Patrick Star (voice actor Bill Fagerbakke)
• One half of the “Wet Bandits,” Marv Murchins (actor Daniel Stern)
Spooky, isn’t it?
By the end of this year we’ll all have turned 65 and those of us who aren’t fictional or foreign will be on Medicare — a program we’re also older than, and that was instituted during the presidency of Lyndon Johnson, who died when he was … (wait for it) … 64.
Double spooky.
Why is the number 64 so special? For one thing, it’s what you get when you multiply two by two six times.
How is that significant? Well, it’s the only number that’s true for. (OK, it’s also true for negative two, but why you want to be so negative?)
For another thing, it’s the lowest positive power of two that is adjacent to neither a Mersenne prime nor a Fermat prime.
It’s also the sum of Euler’s totient function for the first 14 integers, as well as the first whole number that’s both a perfect square and a perfect cube.
But everybody knows that.
It’s the smallest number with only seven divisors. And it’s a natural number, so it’s gluten-free.
It’s the atomic weight of gadolinium, which is important in … who knows? I’m exhausted from all this research.
But seriously, what more could you ask for from a number?
If it’s your age, you could ask it to be lower. I know, because I’m 64.
