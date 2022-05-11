While we hold our collective breath in anticipation of how Venice will rate with the America in Bloom program, we can release a collective sigh that the city didn’t make another botanical list: Best Cities for Naked Gardening.
Orlando (No. 2), Tampa (No. 5) and Miami (No. 6) did.
The No. 1 city? Austin, Texas, which reportedly has no laws against public nudity and has a public park — Hippie Hollow — dedicated to nudists. (Please finish reading before you Google it.)
The list is compiled annually by LawnStarter.com, which does not have any staff writer positions open currently. (Not that I checked.)
It was published last week in recognition of World Naked Gardening Day, which is a thing that apparently happens on the first Saturday in May each year, as I learned after conducting voluminous research. (I only did it for the articles. I swear.)
I’d have written about it last week but I didn’t want it on my head if people decided to participate.
According to a news release, the rankings are based on the size of the nudist population (I’m pretty sure this means the number of nudists); the legality of public nudity and toplessness; gardener-friendliness; weather; and safety
Venice would be highly rated in the latter three categories but not so much in the first two. The only place you’re even likely to encounter public nudity is down Caspersen Beach, and that’s not because it’s legal; it’s just not regularly patrolled.
The amount of nudity in fenced-in back yards in gated communities is another matter.
Now, I’m pretty much a “live and let live” kind of guy. If you want to get nasty in the nasturtiums, more power to you.
But “everything in moderation,” as that old horticulturist Oscar Wilde used to say.
Here are a few things to remember before any of you tomatoes go out to tend your tomatoes in the altogether.
First, not all fences are created equal. Unless you’re an exhibitionist, you need a solid-board or shadowbox type of fence for maximum privacy. But check for knotholes, natural or artificial.
Chain-link is not your friend. Or maybe it is. I’m not the boss of you.
Second, if you’ve ever been out in Florida’s summer sun, you know it can have your nose looking like an overripe strawberry in less time than it takes to say “overripe strawberry.”
Now, imagine what it can do to body parts that are even more vulnerable. Before heading out to prune your Family Jewels Milkweed or Butt Nut plant (yes, those are real things), slather some maximum-strength SPF sunblock on yours.
Third, one word: drones. That buzzing noise you hear might not be bees, but something worse — an eye in the sky preserving your posterior for posterity. And by “posterity,” I mean the internet.
Video of you indulging in a little hanky-panky in your Hanky-Panky Hosta (yep, another real thing) would quickly go viral, which is not a good thing in any sense of the word. Plus, there’s no vaccine for it. Prevention is the only option.
However, it’s still a free country, to some extent. If you want to take your chances among the roses and cacti, good luck.
Just never forget: The potatoes have eyes.
