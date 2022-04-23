There’s bad news if you’re looking for a side hustle to help you get by financially while inflation is high and filling up your gas tank ... as if people are filling up their gas tanks.
Anyway, the bad news is that the city of Venice apparently thinks some perfectly fine occupations and businesses should no longer exist and should be taken out of the new land-development regulations.
People who were worked up about the height of buildings downtown have been completely asleep on the prospect of telephone exchanges being legislated out of existence.
Does no one have a sense of priorities any more? Just because most people today think a telephone exchange means trading in their cellphone for a new one doesn’t mean we should outlaw the kind of business that gave us Lily Tomlin’s Ernestine character.
Here’s another casualty: motorbus terminals. Sure, Greyhound and Trailways haven’t stopped here in years, but that could change. And if you google “bus stop quotes” you get 61.4 MILLION hits. How could we have accumulated all that wisdom without bus stops?
Here’s one attributed to William Faulkner that should reverse this decision all by itself: “A bus station is where a bus stops. A train station is where a train stops. On my desk, I have a work station ….”
Pure gold.
The country has a well-recognized obesity problem. The city’s solution? Do away with reducing salons.
Yeah, there are still gyms and fitness centers, but do they have those machines with the belts that jiggle people senseless, or those steam boxes someone would emerge from somehow having lost a huge amount of weight? I doubt it.
And explain this one to me: express offices are being deleted while FedEx is being added. So is UPS, because, I assume, of what “Brown” does for us.
Unless Brown is a butler or a maid, because servant’s quarters are a goner, too.
And so are sanitariums, in a city in which health care is a growth industry. Make it make sense.
Now, don’t get the impression that I’m completely opposed to change. I think it’s great for diapers, clothes and linens, and maybe a few other things that don’t immediately spring to mind.
I’m even OK with some of the other additions the LDR will make. Take, for instance, brewpubs and microbreweries. I like beer. That and a law degree are two of the things Justice Brett Kavanaugh and I have in common.
I’m even in favor of bringing in adult daycare, since I might need it any day now. Not sure about axe-throwing when we should be trying to bury hatchets, however.
And I’m unclear what a “live-work” unit is, since working is the opposite of living. But if it adds to the affordable-housing inventory, I’ll go along.
I digress.
I can’t deny that a complete overhaul of the LDR is long overdue, even if it’s at the expense of some previously valued things falling by the wayside. And as a former city board chair, I can appreciate the amount of work the Planning Commission has invested over the last four years in crafting the document that does it.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a barrel that needs repairs … assuming I can still find a cooper in this city of tomorrow.
