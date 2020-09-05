On the surface, the Venice City Council appears to be functioning pretty well, given the problems created by the pandemic.
Beneath the surface, however, are some problems that need to be dealt with before the business of the city suffers.
Mayor Ron Feinsod is at the center of them, though the blame is only partly his.
Going on 10 months in the job, Feinsod still struggles to run a meeting properly even though the clerk’s office gives him a script.
Discussions wander, motions get lost in the mix. Other Council members — most commonly Rich Cautero — sometimes step in to subtly get him back on track.
The frustration on the faces of his colleagues is obvious because most do little to hide it.
The good news is that the Council recently decided to get more training in Robert’s Rule of Order, which should help Feinsod a lot.
The bad new is that this isn’t the only issue to be dealt with.
If City Attorney Kelly Fernandez reviews video of the Environmental Advisory Board’s land-development regulations workshops, she’ll see that Feinsod frequently steps outside his role as the Council’s liaison to steer the board’s discussion.
The board’s chair should know not to ask Feinsod to participate, but Feinsod should also know that his job is as an intermediary, not a nonvoting member of the board.
The biggest problem, however, is the toxicity between Feinsod and some of his colleagues.
Several incidents have contributed to the bad blood:
• The rejection of Feinsod’s attempt to appoint former Council Member Fred Fraize to a board he was qualified to serve on because Fraize had used social media to criticize President Trump. A rejection is rare and one based on the nominee’s political opinions is unprecedented.
• The fact that one Council meeting was held without an invocation, though there’s nothing to indicate that Feinsod had asked that the practice be discontinued.
• And most significant, Feinsod’s decision after he participated in a vigil recognizing victims of violence, to pull over to observe a traffic stop of a young Black man, opening himself up to criticism for interfering with the police.
It was a stupid decision that he apologized for, but most of his colleagues still raked him over the coals at the next Council meeting, some to an unnecessary extent.
At a subsequent meeting Feinsod understandably felt compelled to respond but in the course of it said that had Council Member Joe Neunder brought his children to the vigil they might have learned something from it.
Neunder tried to raise a point of order but Feinsod talked over him, saying he could respond afterward, then abruptly adjourned the meeting.
Offended, Neunder responded heatedly at the Aug. 25 meeting, and also said Feinsod had used social media to urge people to criticize him for missing a meeting on the mask ordinance.
We couldn’t find the post in question but Feinsod didn’t deny having done it.
We say, “Enough.”
We like strong personalities and differing points of view on the Council. What we don’t like are rash decisions, sniping and holding grudges.
Continuing to revisit these matters isn’t productive. Consider the slate wiped clean and get back to your real work. There’s lots of it.
