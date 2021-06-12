On Thursday, June 3, Florida had 1,872 new COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 3.15%, 49 deaths and 1,743 people hospitalized statewide with the virus.
On Friday, June 4, Florida had ... who knows? As of that date the state stopped reporting the daily data it had been providing for more than a year.
Instead — with minimal notice, and for who knows how long — the Department of Health put out a weekly report with cumulative numbers for that week and the prior nine.
Much of the report is about vaccinations, which previously had their own report. Deaths are omitted entirely. So are hospitalizations, along with some other data.
A page on the Agency for Healthcare Administration website had provided more detailed hospitalization data, including ICU and hospital bed availability. That page no longer exists.
Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, told The News Service of Florida the daily reports were being discontinued because “COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased over the past year as we have a less than 5% positivity rate, and our state is returning to normal, with vaccines widely available throughout Florida.”
That first weekly report does indeed show the number of cases reported for the week — 11,590 — was the seventh straight decrease since the most recent surge, in early April, when there were nearly four times as many.
But the federal State Profile Report for the same week, available at HealthData.gov, shows Florida ranked 48th out of 52 jurisdictions (including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico) for new cases per 100,000 population; 45th for case positivity rate; 47th for hospital admissions per 100 beds; and 46th for deaths per 100,000 population.
Florida may be returning to normal, but most other states are getting there faster.
We can’t say whether this, or DeSantis’ political ambitions, was a factor in discontinuing the daily reports. Whatever the reason, it will make it much harder to keep our readers informed.
For example, the number of cases reported June 3 was 50% higher than the number for the previous day. Was that an outlier or the beginning of a surge?
If it’s a new surge — it probably isn’t — increases in hospitalizations and deaths will follow. But those numbers aren’t being reported.
Unfortunately, this is entirely in keeping with the DeSantis Administration’s history of playing down the pandemic. The Orlando Sentinel had to sue it to gain access to the State Profile Report and to data on virus variants in the state.
Thanks to that report and other sources, some crucial data are still available. But you have to know where to look and the time to do it.
It’s particularly concerning to us that without daily reports we can no longer track county cases, positivity rate and cumulative deaths, as well as other information.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Venice Regional Bayfront Health and the Sarasota County School District are still providing data but extrapolating from them would be like trying to figure out what a 100-piece jigsaw puzzle looks from only a handful of pieces.
COVID-19 remains the major public health problem of our time. The public deserves complete transparency from the state as the fight against it continues.
Bring back daily reports.
