Each year, consortiums of like-minded individuals come together to raise money and solicit signatures to place potential amendments to Florida’s constitution on the ballot. It is a tedious and costly process that only those passionate about their cause undertake.
Those who work to add amendments to the state’s binding document do so because they believe our Legislature is not doing its job. They believe that, at best, lawmakers in Tallahassee should address issues that are being ignored which could impact the quality of life for the state’s residents.
A medical marijuana law is just one example of constitutional amendments that were added through this process. There are dozens of others — so many, in fact, that our state constitution is beginning to look like a small document with a long list of additions that make its original construction appear small.
Many of these amendments — those already added and those being proposed Nov. 3 — are needed and important. The Sun, however, does not believe this is the proper way to get new laws enacted. We believe the state constitution should not be tampered with so abundantly.
Here are the amendments being proposed Nov. 3:
Amendment 1: This is a somewhat controversial amendment that basically would change the state constitution to say that “only a citizen” of the U.S. can vote. We see no need for this because the constitution already says only U.S. citizens can vote.
Amendment 2: We have much empathy for those without a job right now and those struggling to make ends meet on the state’s minimum pay. This amendment would raise the minimum wage to $10 by 2021 from the current $8.56/hour and increase it a dollar per year until it reaches $15/hour in 2026. Restaurant owners and small business owners believe the passage of this bill could be devastating to them and force many out of business. With what minimal research we have this does not appear to be hyperbole but a serious concern.
Amendment 3: This amendment would allow people from all parties and independents to vote in primary elections for governor, cabinet and Legislature. It would also mean if the top two vote-getting candidates in the primary election are of the same political party they could end up facing off in the general election. The best part of this amendment is it would end the practice of closing primary elections by entering a write-in candidate — a practice used often in our local primaries.
Amendment 4: It would require any constitutional amendment to be approved in two elections with 60 percent of the electorate’s approval each time. This is an amendment that is popular with legislators who do not like millionaires or groups to use their financial clout to put laws on the ballot that lawmakers do not want to consider. Its passage would make it very expensive to sponsor amendments and change the constitution. It would mean medical marijuana, class-size requirements and some other popular laws might never have been passed.
Amendment 5: This proposal would increase the time residents have to transfer a Save our Homes benefit from two to three years when moving to a new residence. The drawback, especially for local governments, is it would reduce property tax revenue.
Amendment 6: This is a difficult amendment not to like. It would allow homestead property tax discounts for deceased veterans with combat-related disabilities to carry over to a veteran’s surviving spouse. It would also would provide financial help to surviving families of military veterans in Florida.
Because it is our policy, we do not recommend any of these amendments for approval.
We believe the Legislature has the responsibility to take up these issues.
