Venice Gondolier Sun cartoon Jan. 23, 2019 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email By BOB MUDGE/Senior Writer Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Sharks Fish House Restaurant 14595 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-2150 Website Jims Bathroom Grab LLC 4 Coxswain Dr, Placida, FL 33946 941-626-4296 Website Millennium Physician Group 315 E Olympia Ave # 112, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-347-4592 Website Visani Restaurant & Comedy Zone 2400 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-629-9191 Website Westchester Gold & Diamonds 4200 Tamiami Trail F, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-625-0666 Website Shutters, Blinds & Designs 3385 S Access Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-474-9075 Website Roger P. Frechette 941-661-2020 Landy's On The Water 1400 Aqua View Ln, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-4292 Website A1 Collision 4990 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-697-7071 Website Travel Leaders Leisure Group 12530 World Plaza Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33907 239-274-9999 Website Char Pain Management Center 3109 Tamiami Trail #3, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-629-3000 Website Guardian Angel Foot Care 2400 S McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-473-3338 The Springs at South Biscayne 6235 Hoffman St, North Port , FL 34287 800-576-4929 Website Harper's 1026 Red Bay Terrace NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-3490 Website Riverwood Golf Club 4100 Riverwood Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-764-6661 Website Delta Hearing LLc 2866 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-249-9142 Website Quigley Eye Specialists 20600 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-200-1480 Website A & R Quality Homes Inc 941-626-0315 Parcel Express 2828 McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-475-4999 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.