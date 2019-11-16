The terms on which Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden is now willing to leave the job are vastly different from the ones he offered last week.
His support eroded after an investigation criticized him because he “played a primary role in the District’s failure to promptly and adequately address” allegations of misconduct against Assistant Superintendent Jeff Maultsby.
But on Nov. 4, the day before a School Board special meeting at which he was to defend his actions, or lack thereof, he threw out an offer to quit as superintendent that reeked of arrogance: He’d step down in exchange for being named executive director of Facilities, Planning and Construction under a 10-year contract.
His contract as superintendent is only for four years but it requires a vote of four out of the five Board members to fire him, and he knew three of them had been staunch supporters.
Then, four of them voted to put him on 30 days’ notice of potential disciplinary action. And calls for his resignation — or firing — got louder. Even the county’s Democratic and Republican parties came together to say he needed to go.
Apparently realizing he’d badly overplayed his hand, Bowden signed off on a separation agreement on Monday that would put him on paid leave through Dec. 31, give him 20 weeks’ severance pay and reimburse him for $65,000 in legal expenses in this matter and another in which he personally has been accused of sexual harassment.
While it’s tempting to join the chorus of people calling for Bowden to be fired rather than “separate,” we believe the School Board should approve the agreement on Nov. 19, name an interim superintendent and then do some soul-searching.
It’s not certain there are four votes for termination, so the effort could end with Bowden staying, at least for a time, and quite possibly leaving a little later with a better deal.
The Board has already been advised that it’s on the hook for his attorney’s fees, making that expense unavoidable. Paying him his salary through the end of the year and 20 weeks’ severance will cost thousands of dollars more but be cheaper and smarter than seeing this go to court, as it will if Bowden doesn’t leave voluntarily.
There’s also value in moving forward.
The need to hire a new superintendent would offer the Board the chance to reunify and focus on actual school business — a new contract with teachers, increasing the graduation rate and test scores and further shrinking the minority learning gap.
In our opinion, that means hiring someone from outside the District. An internal hire seems likely to us to bring baggage that will eventually pose problems.
The Board’s first step should be sounding out its constituencies — parents, teachers, staff, the community at large — about the District’s strengths and weaknesses and the qualities the next superintendent should have. That information would then form the basis for the search.
We don’t expect to see the Board members holding hands and singing “Kumbaya” anytime soon, if ever. We do expect them to agree on the best available candidate for superintendent; provide that person the necessary tools to succeed; and then let him or her do it.
