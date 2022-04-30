It’s time we become vegans.
Political vegans.
We’ve taught candidates and elected officials that a diet of “red meat” will lead many of us to vote for them — enough to put them in office.
So that’s what they’re feeding us, when we should be demanding they address real world problems.
We need to abandon the caveman diet for something more nutritious.
Consider some of the issues the Florida Legislature didn’t pass laws about in this year’s regular session: congressional redistricting, property insurance rates, condo inspections, affordable housing.
Redistricting is one of the Legislature’s constitutional duties; it basically punted the job to the governor, whose job it isn’t. The job had to be done in a special session, at additional taxpayer expense.
Property insurance in the state is agreed to be in crisis. It, too, is the subject of a special session — but a different one, at still more expense.
Property inspections? Affordable housing? Maybe next year, if legislators aren’t too busy hunting for more red meat.
But don’t count on it, because the vast majority of the people who didn’t fix those problems this year will be back in Tallahassee next year to not fix them again.
Many will be up for re-election the following year, which means it will be time to increase their red meat output. They’ll do that, if you’ll excuse the mixed metaphor, by finding or creating molehills and then making mountains out of them.
We’re seeing it now from candidates running for office in November.
Virtually every reference to the Democrats includes pejoratives such as “radical,” “socialist” and “left-wing,” despite the party’s general centrism.
And almost by definition, Republicans are labeled “fascist,” “ultra-conservative” and “right-wing” from the get-go.
Both parties comprise a spectrum of viewpoints, people and policies that deserve to be judged on their merits, or lack thereof.
So, why the labels? Why do politicians want us to be mad? Why do they want us to be scared?
Because emotions cloud rational thinking. You can’t get people to believe spin, misinformation, disinformation and outright lies when their brains are engaged.
People run for office to get elected and, once elected, they like to stay elected, whether to their original office or a higher one.
Can we blame them for spending so much time ignoring actual problems and instead hunting for pretend ones to butcher and toss into our ravenous mouths in search of votes?
Of course we can blame them. But the fault lies mainly with us. So does the fix.
We just need to swear off the red meat.
We know what problems we’re dealing with right now: inflation, gas prices, traffic, a pandemic that won’t go away.
We have the resources to deal with them, but too many people feel that it’s to their political advantage not to. They’d rather be able to point fingers than take credit for fixing something.
They need that red meat to dish out.
So, let’s go vegan.
This election season, ignore the letter after candidates’ names. When incumbents tout their record, question what they’ve done to make your life better. Ask newcomers what they will do.
And if they try to hand you some red meat instead of answering, tell them there’s already enough cholesterol clogging the arteries of government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.