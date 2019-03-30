The local housing market has rebounded. Prices are up and construction is booming. If you’re recently retired and looking for your home in paradise, you have a lot of options.
If you’re still working and looking for an affordable place to live … well, good luck.
According to Realtor Robert Goldman, of Michael Saunders & Co., the median selling price of a residential property in the county in February was $260,000. (The median is the point at which half the selling prices were higher and half were lower.)
A 10 percent down payment on a $260,000 house is $26,000. Someone making $8.46 an hour, Florida’s minimum wage, earns $17,596.80 a year working 40-hour weeks. There’s probably no 10 percent down payment for any house in that person’s future.
It’s worse for renters.
According to ApartmentList.com, the median rent for a two-bedroom unit in Venice in February was $1,300, which was actually down 0.4 percent compared to 2018.
Using the rule of thumb that you shouldn’t spend more than 30 percent of your income on rent, an individual or family would need to make $4,333.33 a month — $52,000 a year — to be able to afford that median-rent unit.
Again, a minimum-wage worker makes $17,596.80 a year. Thirty percent of that is $440 a month. In other words, it would take the equivalent of three minimum-wage incomes to be able to afford that two-bedroom apartment.
‘Cost burdened’That’s why more than 78,000 households in the county — four out of 10 — are “cost burdened”: paying more than 30 percent of their income for housing.
Now, there are units available for less, though not in the $440 price range. And many potential renters, especially couples, make more than minimum wage, though maybe not $52,000 a year.
Higher-paying jobs would help, but even if the minimum wage rose to $15 an hour, that’s just $31,200 a year — $780 a month for rent, using the 30 percent rule. Most one-bedroom apartments cost more.
Here’s the takeaway: It’s hard, and getting harder, for the people whose labor is needed here to be able to afford to live and work here.
That’s a very worrisome fact. More needs to be done about it. Much more.
This statement from the county’s 2016 Housing Affordability Major Initiative spells out its philosophy on the subject: “Government has a role in the private sector production of affordable housing.” The city sees it essentially the same way: Private enterprise, it’s pretty much on you.
So their role has largely taken the form of incentives — density bonuses, fee reductions — to encourage, and sometimes require, developers to include affordable housing units in new communities.
According to a recent county housing affordability update, that has resulted in more than 3,000 affordable housing units being included in eight recently approved developments (none in the Venice area).
That’s good news, certainly, but only to an extent.
About 70 percent of those 78,320 cost-burdened households are classified as low income — making 80 percent or less of area median income (AMI) — to extremely low income — less than 50 percent of AMI.
But only about one-third of those 3,000-plus affordable units are targeted toward that group, and they have a “maximum rental affordability” of $1,406 — higher than the median rent that many already can’t afford. The other two-thirds of “affordable” units are for people who earn more.
CarrotsMoney, of course, is the main issue.
Developers make more by building nice, big homes than by constructing apartment buildings.
The city and the county have little, if any, to spend on housing, and they vastly prefer reducing or waiving fees, which affects future income, to paying out money now.
The state puts money from documentary stamp sales into housing funds and then the Legislature raids them every year to pay for other things. Federal funding can’t be counted on year to year either.
What’s the answer? We wish we had one.
It’s not that local governments aren’t trying. It’s that the carrots the city and county offer haven’t proved as enticing to developers as they would like.
The newest one is a county ordinance allowing the construction of “half-unit” dwellings of only 750 square feet in multi-family districts. We’d prefer that working people be able to afford “whole” units, but this could help — assuming any half-units actually get built.
Any addition to the affordable housing inventory is an improvement but a real solution means adding thousands more units every year.
Unless they can persuade developers to do that, local governments will need to find a way to play a bigger role in providing truly affordable housing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.