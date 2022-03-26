Venice Aviation Squadron Inc., a pilots group, says the Venice Municipal Airport needs a control tower.
It certainly makes a good case for one in a policy paper that 83% of its members endorse. And it seems likely that, if general aviation grows locally, there will be a point that a tower is a necessity.
Given that the time frame to get one approved and built is five to 10 years, it would be wise to explore the idea now, when infrastructure money may be available. Airport Director Mark Cervasio is doing the research.
The benefits VASI outlines would be significant: greater use of the noise-reduction runways; better adherence to the airport’s rules; a reduced risk of conflict between approaching or departing aircraft and traffic passing by along the coast; and in general, control of the city’s airspace.
No one should have a problem with any of those results.
VASI also asserts that a reduction in traffic is likely. The lack of a tower makes the airport attractive to pilots in training because they can land and take off more frequently.
Golfers at Lake Venice Golf Club can attest to how busy the runways are on a weekend in season.
Of course, money will be key to whether the City Council decides to pursue a tower with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The project would cost millions of dollars. How many millions and who would pay would depend on the type of tower the FAA approves, if it approves one at all.
The airport Cervasio formerly worked at had an FAA tower, meaning the agency footed all the bills. Replacing the tower cost $16 million, he said.
But with about 60,000 takeoffs and landings a year, Venice probably doesn’t have the volume of traffic that would justify an FAA tower.
VASI agrees, saying a contract tower operated by a private company is more likely. There are 256 of those across the country now, with the FAA paying for air traffic control services.
But that program doesn’t cover any of the construction, maintenance or equipment costs. A tower would be eligible for federal and state grants but the city would be competing with other applicants, Cervasio said.
It would also have to bear some of the cost, though its share apparently would be limited to 20%. Still, 20% of $6 million — the cost of a contract tower recently built in North Carolina — is a lot of money.
A tower is certainly worth looking into, though we’ll need to hear from Cervasio about whether he thinks it’s worth pursuing. If he does, and the money is there, it’s probably a good idea to get the ball rolling sooner rather than later.
Airport detractors may assert that a tower is a step on the road to commercial air service, but we don’t see that as a concern.
The runways are 5,000 feet long and the airport is landlocked, unable to extend them. The city looked at closing the airport a number of years ago and learned it would have to create a new one in its place.
Commuter flights have been accommodated before but the airlines aren’t coming here.
Kudos to VASI for starting this conversation. We’ll see where it goes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.