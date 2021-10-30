The city’s Charter Review Committee held about a half dozen public meetings over the past few months to discuss potential amendments to Venice’s charter — its constitution.
The task probably won’t be undertaken again for another 10 years or so.
In-person public attendance was, in the words of Committee Chair Jeff Boone, “a pretty solid zero.”
The public could also participate online, but no one did.
Last week, seven city department heads assembled at the Venice Community Center to give a presentation on the benefits to Venice of the county’s 1-cent sales surtax, which is up for renewal next year.
The city receives about $3.5 million a year to use on capital projects that would either need a different source of revenue or would just not happen.
Part of the purpose of the session was also to solicit suggestions for capital projects.
The department heads outnumbered the audience by 3.5 to 1.
The two people there were a reporter and a member of the county Historical Commission curious about how the city uses the money it gets.
An evening meeting on the same topic earlier in the week received only slightly better attendance, the presenters said.
City Council and Planning Commission meetings typically generate a crowd only when there’s a specific hot-button land-use item on the agenda.
The Commission has been crafting new land-development regulations for months and months, largely in front of an audience of empty seats.
Parts of the first draft of the regulations have become a significant issue in this year’s Council races but most of the candidates have shown at forums that they don’t really have a grasp of what it says — or of some other things about how the city government operates that they could have picked up from attending a few meetings.
Other board meetings rarely are attended by anyone other than the board members themselves and staff even though they’re portals to eventually getting something considered by the Council.
The election is Tuesday, and the two Council races are the only things on city residents’ ballots. Voter turnout in the last three city off-year — no state or federal races — elections has ranged from 24% in 2015 to 46.12% in 2019, when there were three, including the mayor’s seat.
It’s safe to assume less than half of city voters will cast a ballot to put two people on the Council that will decide which charter amendments to put to referendum next year, and what the new land-use rules will say.
Yet they’ll expect something to be done to stop a proposed project in their neighborhood even though it complies with the comprehensive plan and regulations.
It’s not our first time beating this drum and almost certainly won’t be the last, but with the election next week it seemed like a good time to sound the message that you should never pass up an opportunity to try to shape the rules the government has to follow.
Vote Tuesday. Attend city meetings. When public meetings are held on the land-development regulations, go and speak up.
We’re not promising you’ll get what you want. Other people will push different agendas.
But silence doesn’t influence decision-makers, and that’s all they hear from most of you.
Our Recommendations
Helen Moore for Seat 3 and Jim Boldt for Seat 4.
