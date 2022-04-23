Finally.
A ceremony Friday marked the official start of the long-overdue widening of River Road, a project that feels as though it’s been under discussion since cars were invented.
Prep work was already underway, but it was still reassuring to see transportation representatives and elected officials confirming that planned improvements will become a reality.
Work on the 5-mile-long project is estimated to take about three years but the budgeted $47.5 million cost will bring us an additional four lanes between U.S. 41 and Center Road and two more from there to I-75.
Besides more roadway, the project also includes raised grass medians (the road is undivided now); streetlights; drainage improvements; a 10-foot-wide shared use path on both sides of the road; wildlife crossings; signs and pavement markings; signals; Intelligent Transportation System features; and “alighting areas” for the safety of people who ride buses.
The improvements are necessary to accommodate growth in the area but the focus is on safety more than traffic.
Over the years there have been some horrendous crashes on dark, narrow River Road, whose shortcomings were aggravated by speeding or drunk driving, sometimes both.
More development means more cars and more cars means more crashes if nothing is done. This project will save lives.
But it’s not just the day-to-day use that has made it an urgent need for decades.
Hurricane season is little more than a month away and it’s a time of high anxiety for Florida residents as tropical systems form in the Atlantic and spin their way toward us.
The state is notoriously short on northbound evacuation routes, and while we are fortunate to have one in our vicinity, getting to it can be a challenge, especially if you live in, say, Cape Haze.
For years, River Road has been the main evacuation route to I-75 for people in and around South County, and it has been purely by luck that it’s rarely been needed during all the time its future has been debated.
There is no reasoning with hurricane season, no matter what Florida troubadour Jimmy Buffett says.
River Road also provides access to the Jelks Preserve, Blue Heron Park and other nature areas, so including wildlife corridors is a thoughtful feature.
Culverts under the road north of Tempest Harbor Loop and north of Stoneycreek Boulevard will allow animals to cross from one side to the other without being threatened by cars, or posing a threat to motorists.
At this point there’s no real reason to review the long history of why we don’t already have a wider, better River Road. Suffice it to say that the key was getting the state to step in and take the road over, ending years of debate about whose responsibility it was and where the money was going to come from.
Now we just need to keep our fingers crossed that nothing gets in the way of bringing the project in on time and reasonably close to the budget.
And that people will drive River Road with extra caution while it’s under construction.
And last but not least, that Mother Nature keeps hurricanes away as long as this evacuation route is partly out of commission.
You can track progress at bit.ly/3K4ZlXW. We plan to.
