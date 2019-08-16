Every time Venice makes another “Best places” list, we like to mention it in the paper. This is a special city and its residents are proud of it, whether they’re natives or recent arrivals.
But there’s always some carping about Venice being in the national spotlight again. Even though it’s named on at least a handful of such lists every year, some people think the city’s existence remains a bit of a secret and should stay that way. Word getting out is only going to make more people want to live here and the city, as far as they’re concerned, is full to overflowing now.
That sentiment likely has been around since the area was nothing more than vacant land along the Gulf, with each person arriving and putting down roots perceived as either part of its ruination or its progress, depending on your perspective — mainly, whether you were already here or wanted to be.
It’s that way today. People who have been here any length of time tend to have an image of Venice in the time capsule of their mind that they want to remain unchanged, whether it’s the city as it was when they were born here or when they moved here. A piece of that image gets taken away whenever the old makes way for the new.
It’s an understandable but unrealistic sentiment. Cities change or they die. The Venice of the 1920s was never going to be the Venice of the 1950s, let alone the Venice of 2019. Anyone want to go back to the property values of even 10 years ago?
“Change” can be good or bad, of course, and as Venice has expanded in both area and population it has experienced growing pains. More may be coming, since Venice isn’t doing a very good job maintaining its anonymity.
About a thousand people a day move to Florida. That’s not likely to change, assuming we find a way to prevent changing from the Sunshine State to the Underwater State.
Some of them will find there way here. They will like it. They will make it their new home.
That will mean new challenges — ones, unfortunately, that the state Legislature keeps reducing the ability of local governments to deal with.
But we’d rather focus today on ways we think Venice has gotten better over the years.
It hasn’t been all that long since:
• downtown practically shut down in the summer. Now it’s a vibrant area year-round — and a more attractive one, thanks to the recently completed beautification project.
• there were few restaurants to choose from. Businews Columnist Roger Button’s count is over 200 today.
• there was no performing arts venue to bring world-class talent to the city, and Venice Theatre put on four shows a year in season and was dark the rest of the year.
• pretty much any business to be transacted with the county had to be done in Sarasota, not in the annex we have now and that’s going to be remodeled.
Even someone who would like to turn the clock back would probably want to hang onto those things, none of which would have happened to serve the population then.
So at the risk of having to share it with more people, let’s be thankful for a little while that Venice is worthy of inclusion on “Best Places” lists. It’s a lot better than the opposite.
