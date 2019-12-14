You’d have had to be on another planet for the last several years not to be aware that all is not well on Planet Earth.
Wars and rumors of war. Global warming. Brexit. Genocide. International headlines are scarier than any horror movie.
In the U.S., we have impeachment, the deficit, income inequality, homelessness, the opioid crisis … need we go on?
Our problems seem like the weather in Charles Dudley Warner’s famous quip: Everybody complains about them, but nobody does anything about them.
Actually, some people do something about them, even though it’s only a temporary distraction until reality sets back in again. It’s a sorely needed distraction, though, and a most welcome one.
We’re speaking of some of the heroes of the season — the people and businesses that organize, stage and participate in the holiday parades from Sarasota to Punta Gorda that remind us of everything that’s right with the world.
(They’re also a reminder that the window for Christmas shopping is open, since the weather here provides few clues to the many transplants in the area.)
Every year, from the Saturday after Thanksgiving through the Saturday before Christmas, residents of the region have at least one parade to take in each weekend, if not more.
The Venice Holiday Parade is always first, perhaps claiming primacy because it’s the oldest of the seven.
From the color guard that leads off to the Jolly Old Elf that brings up the rear, the parade is pure Americana: marching bands, floats, animals, dancers, Shriners — lots of Shriners.
If a friend in a foreign country asks you what “small-town America” is like, show them video of Venice’s parade. Or any of the others.
This year the following week featured the North Port Poinsettia Parade and the Sarasota Holiday Parade, timed so spectators could take in both.
That’s was also the Saturday of the Venice Christmas Boat Parade of Lights, which did conflict but was scheduled so boaters can participate in the Sarasota Holiday Parade of Lights this weekend and the Saturday Night Before Christmas Eve Boat Parade in Punta Gorda next weekend.
Punta Gorda’s Christmas Parade is the same day as Sarasota’s boat parade but early so, again, ambitious spectators can see both.
Each of these events takes a tremendous amount of coordination among volunteers, pretty much beginning right after the event ends. If you look on the website for the Venice boat parade, there’s already a clock counting down to Dec. 5, 2020.
Processing applications. Working with government agencies. Staging. Solving problems so everything looks like it came off without a hitch. Lather, rinse, repeat.
Everyone involved in these efforts to make the season bright deserves a standing ovation. We know you don’t do it for the glory, because there isn’t any. Please accept our thanks instead.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention all the smaller-scale parades put on by communities and even neighborhoods. Rotonda, South Gulf Cove, Bay Indies and others — we love you too.
There’s not enough peace and goodwill to go around these days, but for a few hours on a Saturday a parade can make you think there is.
