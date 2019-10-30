Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that City Council Member Bob Daniels works hard at his job every day.
You don’t have to take our word for it. Daniels isn’t shy at Council meetings about taking credit for things he’s proposed, championed or supported.
But the fact is, there are a lot of them and the credit is largely deserved. That’s why we think Daniels is the better choice for mayor this year.
Up front, we want to make clear that we are evaluating him against Ron Feinsod only. Our interviews with candidates are a major factor in our recommendations and candidate Frankie Abbruzzino didn’t respond when we invited him through his campaign website. We’ve always considered that disqualifying.
Feinsod has some good qualifications. He’s been a successful businessman, he’s been politically active and he’s motivated to make Venice better.
He wants to put a greater emphasis on the environment, noting that while growth is needed, there has to be a balance so that natural resources are protected.
Like all the candidates this year, he’s concerned that the city’s infrastructure is lagging behind development. As many as 8,500 new units are in the development pipeline and the roads to deal with that aren’t in place.
The problem is that they aren’t going to be. The state essentially gutted local governments’ ability to mandate road concurrency. Daniels is the city’s representative to the Metropolitan Planning Organization, which coordinates state road funding locally, and he knows that it’s a game of catch-up the Council can’t fix.
On his campaign website, Feinsod complains that environmental protections were taken out of the comprehensive plan adopted in 2017. He’s right about that, but he either doesn’t know or glossed over the fact that the new land development regulations will have a chapter on the environment, including rules about wetlands.
Feinsod is also correct that the city could have gotten by with updating the comp plan instead of rewriting it. But the Council at the time — including Daniels — agreed with staff that it had too many omissions, redundancies, conflicts and other flaws that starting over was better. It was the product of numerous public meetings.
We haven’t always agreed with the Council’s decisions while Daniels has been a member but on the whole we’d have to give it — and — him high marks.
Yes, a lot of development has been approved, but mostly under the allowed density without the city getting sued.
And the Council hasn’t been a rubber stamp. The Murphy Oaks development has been turned down several times and the GCCF planned unit development will be going to mediation because it was rejected.
For his part, Daniels has been vocal about adopting new impact fees. He pushed to get Pinebrook Park protected. He’s been the driving force in getting the city to increase its energy efficiency. He’s used his seat on the Metropolitan Planning Organization to get money for the city.
Those are the sorts of things someone with experience in office can get accomplished. With some major projects needing to be seen through to completion, we think the city will be better off keeping Bob Daniels on the Council.
We recommend Bob Daniels for Venice mayor.
