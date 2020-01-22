The Atlanta Braves became America’s Team, Major League Baseball edition, thanks to having their games carried on the Turner Broadcasting System (TBS), owned by team owner Ted Turner.
That put many of their games into houses all over the country, including places that didn’t have a local team to root for — such as Florida.
The state has hosted spring training for more than 100 years but didn’t get a Florida-based team until the Marlins began play in 1993. (The Rays came along in 1998.)
By then, Superstation TBS had been televising Braves games for 20 years and the team had built up a fan base in the state even among transplants, who had to learn to divide their loyalty except when their original home team played Atlanta.
That made recruiting the Braves to the area for spring training a couple of years ago a natural. Their complex was completed in time for one game last year, so 2020 marks the first full spring training schedule in North Port’s Cool Today Park.
But if you’re looking for tickets on the internet for the opening game, on Feb. 22, you’re likely to be told the stadium is in Venice. Of the five sites we looked at, only two had the park in North Port and one of them was the Braves’ site.
Clumsy errors like this can feed into the rivalry between Venice and North Port and distract residents of both from what really matters: Being the hub of the team’s Florida operations benefits all of us in some way.
If you’re a baseball fan, you can see spring training closer than ever. Ditto if you’re a Braves fan — no more having to travel to Disney’s Wide World of Sports.
If you’re a business owner, the influx of spring training fans means more customers, and the larger cluster of teams on this coast means they may stay longer to take in more games.
Plus, the fact that all the Braves’ Florida operations are here means not all the customers leave when the team does. The park regularly hosts other events as well.
If you’re a motorist, the development of West Villages, where Cool Today Park is located, played a huge role in finally figuring out how to get River Road widened.
It’s a major hurricane evacuation route from the Cape Haze peninsula — in theory. As a two-lane road in poor condition it’s not much of a route to or from anywhere but the only thing anyone could agree on for years was that it was a two-lane road in poor condition.
Now, thanks to a road swap with Sarasota County, the state is taking it over and will be responsible for long-overdue improvements.
It would be a shame if all of that got lost in a competition over which city has the bigger event to welcome the team. That happened last year and doesn’t need to be repeated.
The Braves have a 30-year lease. They want to make friends all over. If Venice takes care of Venice and North Port takes care of North Port, everybody should be happy.
Play ball.
