City voters have been tasked with deciding whether to approve 15 amendments to the city charter — basically, its constitution.
The ballot language can be nearly indecipherable, especially to people not already familiar with the charter, which few are. Here’s our take on the proposed changes.
• Question 1 would formalize a policy for the appointment of board members by all of the Council. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 2 requires the person chairing a Council meeting be physically present if an in-person quorum is required. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 3 would allow the Council to authorize the city manager to sign contracts and checks ins place of the mayor. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 4 says the selection of a vice mayor will occur after the results of the most recent election have been certified. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 5 would eliminate the possibility of someone serving for six straight terms — three as mayor and three in another seat — avoiding a three-term limit that would otherwise apply. Three consecutive terms is enough, so we recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 6 would set Council salaries at 20% of the salary of county commissioners, which is determined by a state formula, with the mayor getting an additional $1,200 annually. It would mean an increase from $10,200 (Council) and $12,000 (mayor) per year to $18,587 and $19,787 per year, respectively.
It’s a big increase but would be the first since 2004.
On the plus side, it reflects the amount of time the job demands and might encourage more working people to run, while the drawback is that voter approval of future increases won’t be needed. We think the overall benefit justifies a “yes” vote.
• Question 7 provides that a Council member would forfeit the office after three unexcused regular meeting absences in a calendar year, rather than the current three consecutive unexcused absences. With only 20 regular meetings in the average year, missing three without an excuse is actually quite a lot. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 8 says a violation of applicable standards of conduct could be grounds for removal from office, rather than removal being mandatory. Not every violation necessarily calls for removal, so we recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 9 provides that someone filling a Council vacancy would complete the unexpired term rather than just holding the seat until a special or general election. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 10 gives the Council 60 days instead of 30 to fill a vacancy, which also does away with the requirement of a special election. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 11 clarifies that proposed increases in the next fiscal year’s General Fund are capped at 3% of the amount initially approved in the prior year’s GF unless the Council allows a bigger increase, which is what the Council that adopted the cap intended. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 12 has several housekeeping provisions that would have no substantive impact on city operations. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 13 ends the need for surety bonding for positions that haven’t been bonded anyway. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 14 says that when only one person qualifies for a Council vacancy, that person is considered elected, and if no one does, the incumbent remains in office until the next election. We’ve never seen that happen, but this provides a way to fill the gap for a year. We recommend a “yes” vote.
• Question 15 requires that signatures on initiative and referendum petitions be dated withing six months of submission. The time limit is already in the charter but the requirement of a date isn’t. We recommend a “yes” vote.
