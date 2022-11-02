Complications in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian took us out of our normal pre-election processes, leaving too little time to interview the candidates for the two open City Council seats being filled next week.
As a result, we’re not in a position to make a recommendation in either the race for mayor or for Council Seat 5. What we can do, however, is to offer a summary of the candidates’ positions from prior interviews and their social media as their campaigns wind down toward Election Day.
Frankie Abbruzzino is one of the two candidates for mayor, which is Council Seat 7. He’s a Venice High graduate, a Navy veteran and a small business owner.
Among the issues he addresses on his website are controlling overdevelopment, in part by precluding future zoning changes; continuing to work with developer Pat Neal on the widening of Laurel Road to four lanes; promoting affordable housing; and improving drinking water quality.
The other mayoral candidate is Nick Pachota, the current vice mayor and a Council member since 2019. He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and is a co-owner of Venice Pier Group, which operates Sharky’s Fins, Snook Haven and Siesta Beach Eats.
His priorities on the Council, according to his website, have been to support law enforcement and first responders, keep taxes low, grow the local economy and protect Venice’s unique charm.
On Facebook, he touts a number of recent city initiatives, including building a new fire station and renovating City Hall; taking over ambulance service from the county; and making improvements at the Venice Municipal Airport.
Seat 5 candidate Rick Howard also worked as an EMT and a paramedic but the majority of his working career was as an executive with Labcorp.
In an interview shortly after announcing his candidacy, he said he’d work to maintain the city’s small, quaint feel and fiscal responsibility while providing the level of services residents expect.
Growth needs to be compatible with the environment, he said, adding that the city should do more to encourage green transportation.
Ron Smith, also seeking Seat 2, first lived in Venice in 1981, when he worked as a newspaper editor. He retired here after a career change that saw him work as an assistant state attorney for 12 years.
In a YouTube video, he says he has three priorities if elected: protecting the “unique charm, beauty and character” of Venice; unifying the city; and protecting the environment.
He speaks in favor of height limits and the preservation of historic buildings and encouraging water conservation.
Abbruzzino is making his third run for mayor, having lost campaigns in 2016 and 2019.
Pachota could have sought re-election — to Seat 5 — but decided to run for mayor. Current Mayor Ron Feinsod was also eligible to be re-elected but passed on seeking a second term.
Howard and Smith are both political newcomers.
Among other ballot items, city voters will also decide on 15 proposed amendments to the city charter.
Potential changes include a pay raise for Council members; reducing to three the number of consecutive terms anyone can serve; and providing that someone appointed to fill a vacancy serves the remainder of the unexpired term, instead of until the next election.
