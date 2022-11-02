Complications in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian took us out of our normal pre-election processes, leaving too little time to interview the candidates for the two open City Council seats being filled next week.

As a result, we’re not in a position to make a recommendation in either the race for mayor or for Council Seat 5. What we can do, however, is to offer a summary of the candidates’ positions from prior interviews and their social media as their campaigns wind down toward Election Day.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments