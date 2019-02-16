One of the lengthiest discussions at an unusually short Venice City Council meeting Tuesday was about doing a better job explaining how land-use decisions are made.
Even though the limitations on the Council’s authority come up every time a new development is considered, Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said, the public just doesn’t grasp the fact that the city not only can’t ban growth, it has limited tools to be able to control it.
And unless a recent court ruling is overturned on appeal, it has lost one that it had used for years to supplement the city’s budget via the approval of annexation petitions.
Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll ruled last week that the “extraordinary mitigation fees” (EMF) the city had demanded in pre-annexation agreements are an unconstitutional taking and are invalid.
The city has collected millions in EMF assessments since implementing them and is holding about $1.8 million in escrow, pending the final outcome of the lawsuit with Neal Communities that Carroll presided over. Another $12 million or so in future EMF collections was projected.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez got the Council’s approval of a private attorney-client meeting in two weeks to discuss the ruling and decide whether to appeal it. For that reason, it wasn’t talked about Tuesday even though growth and impact fees were on the agenda.
Based on the information available to us, an appeal would appear to be spending money on a lost cause.
Prior discussions of the lawsuit, in which the city and Neal were both seeking a determination of the legality of EMF, were always held in so-called “shade” meetings, out of the public eye. Therefore, we know little about the advice the city was getting, including why a settlement that was on a Council agenda for approval months ago never came up for a vote.
That now looks like a lost opportunity.
The fees always seemed to be on somewhat shaky legal ground.
According to deposition testimony from former City Manager Marty Black, they were implemented to mollify critics of annexations who said growth wouldn’t pay for itself.
The city found out that developers were willing to agree to pay $1,600-$1,800 per dwelling to be able to develop under city codes and regulations and access city services.
But the fact they agreed to do so didn’t mean they weren’t being forced to do it, Carroll ruled. And the amount was largely the result of negotiation, rather than a number based on a rate study, as in the case of an impact fee.
The fact the city deposited EMF revenue in its General Fund instead of keeping the money in a separate account and designating it to be spent for the benefit of the area that paid it undercut any argument that the extraction was an impact fee, a special assessment or a user fee, Carroll ruled.
In short, the city had leverage over developers wanting to annex and it used it. Carroll has clearly and forcefully said that was wrong.
“While the court understands the city’s need to have sufficient revenue to operate, the city may not use this creative means to raise general revenue,” he wrote.
Maybe there are good grounds for an appeal. Again, because such matters can be discussed in closed meetings, we won’t be privy to the discussion about that on the 26th.
Unless the city has a very high likelihood of success, however, this would appear to be the right time to bring the EMF matter to a conclusion.
The money to be refunded to Neal is sitting in an account so paying it back won’t have an impact on the budget, though additional funds could be needed to cover interest, attorney fees and costs. Maybe Neal would be willing to negotiate about those, in the interest of maintaining good relations with the city.
During this dispute the city’s budgets have been drafted without including those funds or other anticipated EMF payments in the future so the loss of them doesn’t pose a financial threat.
What we do know is that further litigation is going to cost the city money without any guarantee of a better result.
If the decision is to pursue an appeal, that’s yet another thing the public will need a good explanation of.
