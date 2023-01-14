The city and Venice Unites deserve a pat on the back for resolving several of the group’s objections regarding the new land-development regulations before this dispute got past the point of no return.
Work remains to be done, as we noted in reporting on the Jan. 6 meeting at which the Council agreed in principle to significant changes the group proposed.
And it can be argued that those changes were low-hanging fruit, with little progress made then on several sticky issues regarding planned-unit developments.
Whether a failure to come to terms on them puts the parties back on the road to a referendum, and potentially a lawsuit, is unknown. But that’s a topic for later. Today, we want to focus on how we got to where things now stand.
One big reason is that the dispute never became truly adversarial. Sure, the city wants to defend the new rules and Venice Unites wants changes to some of them, but neither side escalated the process into an all-out brawl.
Partly it’s because there are reasonable people on both sides who can disagree about what they think is best for the city without being disagreeable.
Partly it’s because they could also see the havoc that would be caused by the suspension of the LDR, the vast majority of which Venice Unites didn’t have a problem with.
Partly it’s because of the involvement of attorney Ron Smith, who met individually with all the members of the Council and then got Venice Unites to refine its requests to eliminate changes it wanted but Smith was told couldn’t get the required votes.
He also counseled the group to hold off submitting its signed petitions, which would have triggered the suspension of the LDR or a lawsuit over their rejection. It may need to turn them in to protect its rights, but Smith said no action would be taken if they are rejected as long as talks are progressing.
Of course, other factors encouraged negotiations as well.
Both sides knew that a protracted fight would be financially expensive. The city had already hired outside counsel and also gotten an opinion from an outside firm about how to respond if Venice Unites turned its petitions in.
Those bills are paid by city taxpayers — including the members of Venice Unites.
Taking a rejection to court would have set the meters spinning.
There’s a political cost, too.
The adoption of the LDR with provisions that scores of residents and nonresidents had objected to left them feeling ignored. That was not without some justification, though we note that elected officials are put in office both to listen to their constituents and to use their best judgment.
Sometimes there’s a conflict there.
Common ground was found relatively easily on building height downtown and in the “edge” districts and regarding environmental protections for parcels smaller than five acres.
On Jan. 6, however, the sides seemed farther apart on limits on PUDs, and those were the only provisions on which the Council heard an opposing viewpoint, from attorneys representing developers.
Staff has its work cut out for it finding a balance there, but we’re cautiously optimistic.
So far, this has been an exercise in how people with different viewpoints about a common goal who are willing to listen, communicate and compromise can solve problems.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.