The Venice City Council’s strategic planning sessions are almost entirely devoted to setting policies and priorities. This year, however, it sounds as though some time will be spent on how the Council does things, too, perhaps with an eye toward more productive, more efficient meetings.
The subject came up Tuesday when Council Member Rich Cautero said he’s not clear how items end up on the Council’s agenda. That’s not something a two-term Council member should be in the dark on.
(For the record, City Manager Ed Lavallee said he, the mayor, the city clerk and the city attorney set the agenda, and they include everything suggested by any Council member.)
It might be time to review that process, Cautero said, with an eye toward reducing the number of items that need a Council vote.
He also wants to throw a review of the city charter into the mix. He said he fielded a lot of questions about the election last year that might bear looking into.
They were likely about the charter provision that limits Council members and the mayor to three consecutive three-year terms but allows someone to run for a regular Council seat after having hit the term limit as mayor, or vice versa.
Whether to appoint a new charter review commission is worth considering, but that’s a long-term project. Here are a few things the Council could consider doing now.
• Moving presentations toward the beginning of the meeting so that on days when the Council breaks for lunch in the middle of a public hearing, everyone involved could come right back to it without the distraction of intervening topics.
That would mean a little uncertainly for presenters compared to the current fixed 1 p.m. agenda slot (which isn’t always observed), but not much. It might also create a bit of pressure to hold to the estimated time limits for presentations, which almost invariably run long.
• Review the criteria for the items that require Council action. Statutorily, some actions can only be taken by the Council, but the Planning Commission recently heard a presentation on the development approval process that would let it concentrate on comprehensive plan compliance.
Likewise, the Council, the city’s policy board, should try not to get involved in minutiae if another body or staff is better equipped to handle it — provided transparency is still maintained.
• Explore ways to focus Council discussion and debate. This is a tricky one, since the members can only communicate in meetings, and they talk both to help themselves and their colleagues make decisions and to explain them to the public.
But it’s all too common for a Council member to speak a couple of times before a motion, when there’s no time limit, and a couple of times after, saying exactly the same thing and changing no minds. Self-restraint is part of the answer here.
As Mayor Ron Feinsod recently learned from attending classes on local government, many boards have far shorter meetings than Venice does. Anything that keeps them moving and doesn’t infringe on the public’s right to know and participate is worth a look.
