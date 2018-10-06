For a group of people not known for indecisiveness, the members of the Venice City Council don’t seem to be able to figure out how they want to fund the fire department.
To be fair, any change from the current practice of using General Fund revenue for operating expenses and 1-cent sales surtax money for fire engines and such will be huge, and people don’t like change.
And it’s not as though a change is actually necessary. Finding a different funding source could have several benefits but there’s no law forcing the city to find one.
There are a lot of practical considerations, though, not the least of which is reducing the uncertainty about the future that must be in the minds of fire department personnel.
To recap, fully funding the department costs about $9 million a year, with virtually all the money coming from the city’s General Fund, which gets almost all its money from property taxes. As property values fluctuate, so does General Fund revenue.
The Council has looked at two ways to deal with that: consolidating the department with the county fire department and a fire service tax.
Consolidation would have put the department on the county’s budget but likely would have cost some top officers their job. It also would have meant city residents would be paying a fire service fee, though they might see a reduction in their property tax assessment.
Talks fell apart when the county asked for compensation for the expenses it would be taking over and the equipment that would need to be replaced.
The fire service fee the Council nearly adopted last year would have applied to most properties even if they were otherwise exempt from property taxes.
Complaints about the way some properties were assessed torpedoed it and similarly sank a different approach earlier this year. The stakeholders group that proposed it was disbanded Tuesday.
The only thing the Council members seem to agree on at this point is that they’d like to be able to stop, or at least reduce, paying for the fire department out of General Revenue.
Some remain open to looking at consolidation again, while others, citing a lack of popular support, are opposed.
At least right now there’s little support for a fire service fee, given that two previous efforts failed. Several members have soured on the idea, citing a lack of confidence in the city’s consultant.
Some, citing popular support, would agree with increasing the city’s millage rate, with the additional revenue to be used for the fire department.
But Vice Mayor Bob Daniels, in particular, is against continuing to use an uncertain revenue stream to fund it. And once the money gets into the General Fund, it can be used for anything.
So discussion of fire department funding has been put on the back burner while the Council waits for Fire Chief Shawn Carvey’s report on establishing a city ambulance service. He has hinted that it could be a money-maker, which would change the entire dynamic of the debate.
Whatever his recommendation is, we urge the Council to chart a course to a more financially stable fire department and set off on it.
It’s going to take more study, and at the outset no option should be off the table. But rather than only getting advice from a stakeholders group, involve the community at large.
Maybe the best thing to do is nothing. Or maybe it’s consolidation, or a fee. The people of Venice have shown time and again that they’re will to go along with a well-thought-out plan, even if it’s going to cost them a little money, if they’ve been involved in the process.
Then, when all the appropriate input has been gathered, make a decision. It won’t make everyone happy, but that’s not your job.
