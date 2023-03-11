The Venice City Council appears likely to do away with four more boards — three by consolidation — after merging two last year.
A staff proposal it allowed to move forward recently would dissolve the Code Enforcement Board, with all cases and appeals going to the city’s special magistrate, and combine the Public Art, Environmental Advisory and Parks and Recreation Advisory boards into a Citizen Advisory Board that would meet as needed.
That would leave only two standing advisory boards meeting regularly: the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board, which replaced the Historic Preservation and Architectural Review boards, and the Planning Commission.
Other entities to which the Council appoints members either have a very limited purpose (the Citizen Tax Oversight Committee, for example, which meets once a year to review the city’s use of 1-cent sales surtax funds) or don’t advise it (the Venice Housing Authority and the police and fire boards of trustees, for instance).
We understand the Council’s frustration with the boards and will concede that reducing the number of them will produce some benefits, mainly in saving staff time, which is important.
But we think the solution it’s reaching for is extreme and urge it at least to hear from them before moving forward.
First, a little history.
Not long ago the city had far more advisory boards than it does now.
In addition to the ones already named, there was a Board of Zoning Appeals; a Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals; an Economic Development Advisory Board; a Handicap Accessibility Advisory Committee; a Senior Living Committee; and a Youth Advisory Board (and we may be missing a few).
They found things to work on, and they gave a lot of people a way to contribute to the city. There didn’t seem to be any confusion about their role in the government, either.
Over time, they saw their responsibilities assumed by other boards; some just went away. And the Council asserted more control over the remaining ones by requiring a proposed yearly agenda be approved and adhered to or amended.
It was certainly the Council’s right to do that, but it came at the cost of stifling some of the creativity the boards brought, and likely contributes to the recent difficulty in filling open positions.
During their discussion of the staff proposal, several Council members acknowledged that reducing the number of boards reduces opportunities for resident participation. It seems to be a trade they’re willing to make.
A consideration we didn’t hear anyone raise was how serving on a board has often been on-the-job training for people intending to run for the Council. At least three current members have one in their background.
There’s always a learning curve for newly elected Council members, but people who have acquired some subject-matter knowledge, made some connections in the city and gotten acquainted with Roberts Rules of Order and the state’s Sunshine and public records laws have a much smaller one.
Much of the charm of Venice can be traced back to input from an advisory board. We hope they’re perceived to have enough value for the Council at least to consider other options before sending more of them off into the sunset.
