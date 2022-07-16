We’re dealing with yet another wave of COVID-19 locally, statewide and nationally as the omicron BA.5 variant has taken over.
It’s both more transmissible and more capable of eluding vaccines than previous ones, and now accounts for about two-thirds of the new cases being identified.
Just how many new cases there are is more uncertain than ever. Even at the outset of the pandemic, cases were undercounted because some people who had contracted the illness didn’t experience symptoms or did but didn’t get tested.
That’s still true today, but with home tests widely available — including for free from the federal government — there’s no way to know how many people have tested positive but not been included in case counts by authorities.
CNN reported Thursday that experts it consulted estimated the actual number of positive tests is seven to 10 times the official number.
That’s evidence the vaccines are still doing their job — keeping people from getting sick enough to need medical attention.
But not everyone.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 census was 99 patients Thursday, the highest since February, when the initial omicron wave was winding down. It dipped to 96 Friday, but that was the third consecutive day in the 90s, which hadn’t happened since February.
Less than three months ago, the census was in the teens.
SMH’s positivity rate has consistently been in the 16%-17% range for the last few weeks, higher than at any point since January.
In February, ICU occupancy was double or triple the seven patients SMH reported Friday, but after weeks of reporting no more than one or two deaths per week, there have been 11 so far this month.
Only 52% of its COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated, it reports.
Every transmission of the coronavirus gives it the opportunity to mutate, and natural selection means the variant best able to reproduce will become dominant. That’s why BA.5 is taking over.
Combine vaccination resistance with mask resistance and COVID-19 fatigue and you get the current laxity in using precautions that is leading to more cases, more hospitalizations and, sadly, more deaths, all of which can at least be mitigated.
But many people seem to be taking a fatalist approach to an illness because it remains unbeaten: “If I get it, I get it. We have treatments, and it’s not as bad as it used to be.”
It’s still putting people in the hospital, however. And people are still getting long COVID-19, the risk of which seems to increase when someone gets infected multiple times.
People are still dying, too.
Yes, the advice remains the same: Get vaccinated and boosted. Wear a mask around others. Maintain distance to the extent you can.
Test yourself if you have symptoms. Call your doctor if you test positive, and test again after 48 hours if you don’t.
The fact that COVID-19 persists despite those efforts doesn’t mean they don’t work. Seat belts don’t prevent all serious injuries or deaths, but they reduce them.
And every case of COVID-19 that might have been prevented or at least mitigated but wasn’t imposes a cost on the victim and everyone connected to him or her, which includes all of us to a degree.
Let’s look out for one another.
