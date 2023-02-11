Though Venice is and has always been an overwhelmingly white city, people of color have played a role in its development from the start.
The Venice Museum has a photo of Elizabeth Savage Black Owens, who moved here in 1926, when Venice was still a town, to help her mother, Annie Smith Savage Amons, with food service for Black construction workers.
Those workers lived in barracks in an area variously referred to as the “Old Quarters,” the “Negro Quarters,” or “Blackburn’s Quarters,” after Albert Blackburn, who owned the land on which the homes there — many of which were shacks — were built.
The dwellings were torn down when the low-income Grove Terrace apartments were built to the east. They, in turn, were razed in 2009, to make way for the Venetian Walk community that now occupies the land.
But there’s been one constant throughout most of that time: the Union Missionary Baptist Church.
It wasn’t the first church to serve the community, according to the narrative that was submitted last year as part of its application to be put on the local historic register.
In the 1930s, a Baptist church tended to the laborers in the barracks, and a predecessor of the UMBC had been established in them by at least the early 1950s, it states. But a fire in 1953 destroyed the building it was in, so services were moved to Laurel.
A year later, however, a new church was being built on land Blackburn donated. Much of the construction was done by the minister, the Rev. Joseph W. Daughtry, who was a mason and a bricklayer.
The new church was dedicated on Easter Sunday in 1955 even before it was completed, the narrative says.
Later, a school and a community center would join the church, which underwent expansion to serve its community.
It would be the site of programs; an annual Christmas party put on by the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club; kindergarten classes; adult ed classes and more, in addition to church services, weddings and funerals.
And it would also be subjected to “regular noise, mud, odors and flooding” during construction of the city water treatment plant to the west in the 1970s, the narrative states, with talks about helping it to relocate never being consummated.
The church was inaccessible for a time after Sept. 11 when the treatment plant was fenced off to enhance its security.
Even worse, a sewage spill in 2003 made the building unusable until it had been repaired and renovated.
The church persevered through it all. And City Manager Ed Lavallee has a thought about recognizing the role it has played for so many years.
The relocation of the city’s water treatment plant, at the northeast corner of which the church is located, would present an opportunity to “dignify” the church and its environs, he said at the recent City Council strategic planning session.
We couldn’t agree more.
Removal of the plant infrastructure would make room for a park and perhaps give the church the space to add amenities, maybe even something the residents of Venetian Walk could enjoy.
The water plant probably isn’t going anywhere for at least five years, so there’s plenty of time for planning what to do with the land.
