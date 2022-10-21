If your mind is made up, you want to avoid an election day crowd and you don't want to vote by mail, early voting in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties begins Monday.
The 2022 General Election is an important one. Floridians will select a governor between heavily favored incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist.
A U.S. Senate seat will be decided between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democrat Val Demings. Republican Greg Steube will try to hold on to his District 17 seat in Congress representing an area that includes North Port and part of Charlotte County against Andrea Doria Kale, a North Port Democrat.
There are several key local elections also, with a Florida Senate seat up for grabs as Republican Sen. Ben Albritton, representing DeSoto and Charlotte counties, tries to fend off Democrat challenger Christopher Proia.
Early voting in Sarasota County continues through Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at these locations:
Sarasota Elections Office, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota; Venice Elections Office, Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Room 114, Venice; Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota; The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota; Bee Ridge Park, 4430 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; and the William B. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. Venice.
North Port early voters can go to the North Port Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail or Shannon Staub Public Library/Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane.
Vote-by-mail ballots can be dropped off at these sites, too.
Early voting in Charlotte County runs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Nov. 7 — extended throughout Florida because of Hurricane Ian — at three locations. You can voter at the Charlotte County Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St. Punta Gorda (not on Nov. 8 however); or the Englewood Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
Mail-in ballots in Charlotte County can be dropped off at any one of three Supervisor of Elections sites during office hours: Englewood Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. (except during an 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. lunch break); Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or Murdock Annex, Charlotte County Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. (except for lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.).
In DeSoto County you can cast an early ballot at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 201 E. Oak St., Room 104, Arcadia, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. weekends. Early voting will run through Nov. 5.
If you prefer to vote without leaving your home, the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 29.
However or wherever you vote, please vote. It's the best way to have a say in the future or your city, county, state and nation.
