OUR POSITION: Libraries are an important service to our communities.
When public services took a hit in the government cutbacks during the Great Recession, none may have been as noticeable to the general public as libraries.
These weren’t shocking or dramatic cuts, to be sure. But they were something that trimmed a service people were accustomed to, something many felt strongly about. Something we take for granted.
People around here love their libraries. Our older population grew up in a the pre-Google era when public lending libraries were the central (or only) place a person had free, open access to the wide world of recorded knowledge.
Some more-fortunate families were lucky enough to have one set of encyclopedias in their home. Schoolchildren opened the home encyclopedia to research assignments; otherwise, it was off to the library. Nowadays, research is only a keystroke away on a laptop or cellphone.
Modern libraries are still well-stocked with books for lending, but over the years they’ve expanded to include periodicals, books on tape, DVDs and other media. You can sign up and order the latest title online from a large cooperative library system, then pick it up at your convenience. Or download audio books to electronic devices through the library’s Web page.
By state mandate, libraries also have computers open for public use, free of charge. Go into the local library any time of day and you’ll likely find users busy at the computer terminals. The computer desks is often the busiest section of the building. And then, libraries also function as community centers with meeting rooms for local groups.
Just tow say, people here use their libraries and they noticed when staffing and hours were cut.
That said, it was reassuring when the Sarasota County Commission recently moved further toward restoring library services that had been previously cut back.
At a recent budget meeting, commissioners approved the addition of $232,000 to the 2020 budget to open two of the county’s nine libraries on Sunday — a level of service that was in place before recession cuts.
Most likely, the affected libraries will be the Jacaranda Library in South Venice and the Selby Library in downtown Sarasota. Those previously had been open Sundays. The change is expected to take place in January.
This is a relatively small expansion of service, but it’s encouraging and appropriate. County officials might have left things as they are and hoped no one would remember and make a fuss. Now, there will be an outlet north and south on another weekend day.
The only question we have is: Why not open all on Saturday and Sunday, when more people are off work, and close another day, say, on Mondays, like many restaurants?
Meanwhile, bigger things have been happening with our libraries in recent years. Library buildings have been replaced in Venice and Gulf Gate in Sarasota. The new Shannon Staub Library (North Port’s second) was opened a year and a half ago off Toledo Blade Boulevard in North Port. The Englewood Charlotte Library and Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte have been upgraded, and the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library is nearing completion.
These are critical quality-of-life services that we tend to take for granted. Until they’re cut back, that is.
