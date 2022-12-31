OUR POSITION: Florida Sen. Ben Albritton will be the Senate president in 2024, a powerful position that was hard earned for the citrus grower and Florida native.
Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, says he didn’t have to raise a lot of money to be named the next president of the Florida Senate.
He’ll be taking that seat in 2024 because he’s a people person and a leader. And he likes to shake hands.
“Every class that comes in (the Legislature) kinda finds its leaders,” he said in a phone call last week. “Whoever that group migrates to is who they want to lead them. Raising money is part of it, but the most significant part of (being a leader) is getting around the state and spending time with folks who will be, or have been, elected.”
Albritton and his wife did that this past year or two.
“We went from Pensacola to Key West,” he said. “We visited Sen. (Jennifer) Bradley in Jacksonville and talked about the history of our families, our value structure, and she signed a pledge card that she would support me.”
The final hurdle was avoiding any conflict with Sen. Manny Diaz, from Miami, who was considered a potential president of the Senate. Diaz, however, bowed out and is now the commissioner of education.
“He was a real gentleman about that,” Albritton said.
And that’s how it works. Albritton, a generational citrus farmer who was born in Lakeland, will take over as Senate president after the 2023 session. It’s a big responsibility, and he relishes the chance to help guide Florida’s future.
We asked him if the leadership role in the Legislature is truly an opportunity to lead or simply a job carrying water for Gov. Ron DeSantis — whose strong personality usually wins out over any disagreement with his super-majority Republican leadership.
“I know it appears the governor is calling the shots,” Albritton conceded. “But he is very conservative and we have a super majority of votes because of the electorate. We had an 800,000 swing of registered Republicans in the state the last couple of years.
“We are a conservative state now, and I have found I largely agree with the governor because of our values structure.
“Everyone who goes to Tallahassee is driven by the shoes they walk in and experiences in life. Mine just happen to line up with the governor. I have a deep respect for him.”
There is a lot to like about Albritton — even though his lock step approach to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ views sometimes don’t line up with ours.
Probably the most exciting thing about Albritton’s goals is how fierce he is about getting Florida’s residents back on their feet after Hurricane Ian — a mega storm that ravaged his legislative district of Polk, Hardee, DeSoto and Charlotte counties.
“Storm recovery will be my number one priority,” he said of the 2023 session. He’ll play a big role as the head of the governor’s select committee focusing on that problem.
“We need to make sure we provide all the financial support we can and especially head off the bottlenecks for help.
“I want to make sure the process goes smoothly. That is essentially my sole focus this coming year.”
The senator said the state should be in good shape financially despite Ian and the ton of money given insurers for reinsurance.
“I think we can pull it together,” he said. “Everyone wants to get back to how it was before the storm. If I could snap my fingers and make it happen in two months, I would. But logistically, it won’t happen.
“Just let the folks in Southwest Florida know I am laser-focused on this recovery.”
Like the insurance commercial says, we think we’re in good hands with Ben Albritton.
