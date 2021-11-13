Didn’t we just go through this?
One of the arguments raised against adjusting County Commission district lines in 2019 was that it would need to be done again after the 2020 Census.
The disparity between districts wasn’t so great that redistricting was required then, county staff said, but the commissioners insisted that the switch to single-member districts voters approved in 2018 made waiting until 2021 too risky.
A big difference in district populations when people can only vote for one commissioner might violate the principle of one person, one vote and prompt lawsuits, they said.
So they brought in a consultant, approved a redistricting plan that was alleged to favor Commissioner Mike Moran in his re-election bid in District 1 … and got sued.
They won the suit, though, and Moran was re-elected, as was Commissioner Nancy Detert in a modified District 3. Ron Cutsinger was elected in modified District 5.
Commissioners Christian Ziegler, District 2, and Al Maio, District 4, weren’t on the ballot. Their seats are up for election in 2022, when Maio will be precluded by term limits from running again.
Ziegler is eligible for re-election, but he hasn’t filed yet.
As in 2019, one of the redistricting maps the County Commission will consider Tuesday appears to favor the incumbent.
Three maps are up for adoption — one prepared by KS&A Governmental Consultants, which worked on the 2019 redistricting, and two created by attorney Brian Goodrich, partners with politically influential Morgan Bentley.
One of Goodrich’s submissions would come close to equalizing the population in the districts but would do so by essentially swapping districts 1 and 2.
The northwest corner of the county would become District 1, which would also get an eastern extension through much of the new District 2 somewhat reminiscent of the original gerrymander in 1812.
District 2 would also be extended south roughly to North Port, taking over an area that’s currently District 4, which would be reduced by about two-thirds, picking up the southern part of former District 2 to make up the difference.
That would certainly appear to us to make Ziegler’s district a lot more Republican, and it would also mean that many of the residents of former District 2 wouldn’t get to vote next year — again.
Neither would some people in District 3 who would were formerly in District 4. And the people who would be switched from District 4 to District 2 would see their options affected by having an incumbent in the race instead of all-new candidates.
Goodrich’s other submission is somewhat better but would make a large part of District 4 into District 3, meaning residents there couldn’t vote at all in next year’s Commission races. Again.
Pat Rounds, one of the leaders of the single-district movement, says that the votes of as many as 57,000 people could be at stake.
In contrast, KS&A’s submission involves minimal changes to current district lines, can’t be said to benefit anyone politically and isn’t the product of anyone with a political agenda.
We agree with Detert, who was the lone vote against the Goodrich submissions: The Commission can’t let so many voters be denied a vote for a second cycle.
One person, no vote doesn’t sound very fair to us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.