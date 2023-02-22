OUR POSITION: Since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, Southwest Florida communities have shown love and support through various efforts to raise funds, help immigrants from that country and support those fighting there.
They’ve sold T-shirts.
They’ve marched and demonstrated on street corners.
They’ve held fundraisers.
They’ve sent medical supplies, clothes and money.
Yes, people in Sarasota and Charlotte counties — and especially North Port — have not hesitated to show their unity and compassion for Ukraine and Ukrainians who live here.
At least one person even packed up and traveled to Ukraine to offer any aid he could.
That was the Rev. Vasyl Petriv, pastor at St. Mary’s Ukranian Catholic Church in North Port. Saying he just couldn’t stay away, Petriv told his congregation last year that he was going to Poland to serve as a chaplain to Ukrainian refugees not long after the war with Russia broke out.
The examples of people wanting to help were numerous. They included:
• The Punta Gorda Rotary is selling “Stand with Ukraine” T-shirts to raise funds for humanitarian aid.
Funds collected are used to purchase medical supplies and surgical instruments for hospitals in Ukraine, as well as food and other supplies for refugees.
• The Ukrainian National Women’s League of America sponsored a carnival last weekend at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port.
That same group, which meets regularly in North Port has been donating funds they have raised to several recognized charities supported by the national organization, including the War Victims Fund.
• The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a local group of women who hail from New Jersey, collected supplies for Ukraine and shipped them to the country.
“Our hearts were breaking watching events unfold for the people of Ukraine,” Nanette Leonard, founder of the group said last March.
Natalya Koshman, who was born in Ukraine and still has friends and family there, helped coordinate the effort by suggesting what supplies would be needed most.
• The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, the First Slavic Pentecostal Church and Odessa Business Center have helped Natalya Koshman and her sister-in-law, Olga Koshman, collect medical supplies to ship to Ukraine.
Natalya Koshman, who is from Ukraine, and her husband were paying for shipping the items to Ukraine. Koshman was receiving daily updates from family in Ukraine. Her mother-in-law, in Chernivtsi, has taken in 10 refugees.
• A roadside rally protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine drew about 400 people to North Port to call for an end to the war.
• We’ve written about more than one family in the area that has opened the doors to their home to immigrants from Ukraine who made it out of the country and moved, at least temporarily, to the U.S. People have been kind to them, helping their children navigate going to an American school and helping with clothes and employment.
There are many other instances of generosity and compassion for the victims of the war in Ukraine. We’re pleased, but not surprised, at the outpouring of love from our communities.
Our hope is, as the war drags on and people begin to be distracted by other events and personal challenges brought on by Hurricane Ian, that we don’t forget those struggling in Ukraine.
They’re not just inconvenienced, they are fighting for their very lives. They are losing their homes. Many have no electricity or running water as they fight the winter cold.
Let’s continue to support and work to help the people of Ukraine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.