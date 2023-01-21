OUR POSITION: A decision bythe Sarasota County Commission to limit the publishing of public and legal notices will severely hurt the public’s access to information that can directly affect their lives.
Sarasota County commissioners Wednesday voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to allow curtailing advertising of public and legal notices in newspapers, opting to put that information on the county’s website instead.
We believe it was a shortsighted decision. The Legislature passed a law in 2022 giving counties the option to move legal advertising away from newspapers to their own website to save money.
The law requires county governments to prove they are saving money — a task that will be a challenge we believe.
Government transparency will take a hit with this decision.
For example:
• Will the public be aware of the next dollar store planned for their neighborhood? That was a big issue a year ago in North Port when someone saw the legal notice published in print alerting neighbors to the possibility.
• Does the Punta Gorda hurricane debris flap ring a bell? Several residents indicated they missed a deadline for having their debris picked up because they did not see the notice on the city’s website.
• And how much notice would residents along Harborview Road have had of the planned development there if it had not been publicized in the newspaper?
Public and legal notices in newspaper have been a centuries-old tradition.
Commissioners on Wednesday commented that dwindling circulation numbers no longer make newspapers as important as in past years.
Speakers from the newspaper industry attacked that assumption by saying their website activity is growing and that a statewide website sponsored by Florida Press Association members had 1.1 million visitors.
If Sarasota County pulls notices from newspapers, they will no longer be listed on the statewide website, which is monitored not only by local and state residents but by businesses and people outside Florida.
Emily Walsh, of the Observer Media Group in Sarasota, questioned if hiring employees to produce this material on the county website, the liability involved with getting all the information correct and the work to set up the website and produce the information will truly save the county money.
The Daily Sun publisher Glen Nickerson also questioned how the board determined it will save money and noted the loss of audience, especially in South Sarasota County .
Adams Publishing Group, which owns The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier, reaches 42% of the market in Charlotte County and 30% of a market in Sarasota County with a total population of 326,596. Those newspapers’ websites get 1.7 million page views a month and 276,465 monthly users. Our print, digital and social media reach more than 1 million people a month.
A plea by former Charlotte Sun owner David Dunn-Rankin to table the ordinance for a month to allow newspaper representatives to make their case fell on deaf ears.
We believe Sarasota County commissioners made a mistake Wednesday. We hope other counties do not follow their lead — although we fear the political winds are blowing heavy in that direction.
Newspapers are an integral part of people’s daily lives in Florida. And in counties like Charlotte, with the second oldest population in America, and Sarasota, reading a daily newspaper is habit.
Newspapers will lose revenue from the decision. There is no way to deny that. But newspapers like The Daily Sun will survive.
Weekly newspapers in small towns might not. This means small towns may lose their newspaper, and residents may lose their ability to be informed of upcoming legislation.
The public will have to shoulder the impact of decisions like the one made Wednesday in Sarasota County.
