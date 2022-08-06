OUR POSITION: No one seems to be talking about the race to decide the Democrat’s candidate for governor between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried.
The lack of headlines or talk on the street about the Aug. 23 Democrat primary race between former governor Charlie Crist and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried might lead one to think Gov. Ron DeSantis has already won re-election.
Well, maybe he has.
The governor leads in the polls against either Democrat and he has a massive campaign fund to win re-election in a state that has turned red over the past six years.
Still, the lack of news analyzing the two Democrats and what they bring to the table is odd. It is reminiscent of the claims the media won the 2016 Republican candidacy for Donald Trump because they were so enamored with the news bites he gave them every day.
Then again, there are at least two good reasons Democrats are being semi-ignored. The first is their lack of funding compared to DeSantis. It’s quite likely both are saving their funds until after the primary when they will go after DeSantis with all they got.
The second is, both candidates seem to want to stay in the Tampa-Orlando-Jacksonville area with an occasional visit to Miami to speak to Democrat strongholds. They’re showing little respect for Southwest Florida or other areas of the state where they maybe should be making a few campaign speeches. We feel slighted.
But, again, they can read the polls and see the numbers that show Republicans dominate Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties.
In reality, barring the money gap with DeSantis, the Democrat candidate will have a lot to talk about leading up to the November general election. Abortion, Parents Rights in Education, Critical Race Theory, the new election guidelines, gerrymandering, the COVID reaction in Florida — those are just a few of the topics any Democrat should want to debate with DeSantis.
Crist has the name recognition and the political resume to make him the favorite on Aug. 23. He and Fried, in their first and only debate, butted heads on few issues. But, when they did, it was telling.
Fried scored some points when she brought up Crist’s record as governor and said some of his policies were DeSantis-like — especially when it comes to abortion.
“If we vote for Charlie, we’re going to see Ron DeSantis running for president because he’ll get another term,” she said, according to a Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau story.
Despite a few zingers back and forth, the two Democrats made it clear the most important job is to beat DeSantis.
Both candidates criticized the governor as being infatuated with the 2024 presidential election and for supporting policies that were detrimental to the state’s LGBTQ and minority populations as well as small businesses.
A comment by Crist late in the debate, however, signaled his status as favorite while at the same time establishing why he is the favorite.
That’s when he called the governor’s tasks “a big job” and added that he has the experience needed to make big decisions, the Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau reported.
Now if we could just see Crist or Fried in our neck of the woods, maybe we could as them a few questions of our own.
