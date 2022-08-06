OUR POSITION: No one seems to be talking about the race to decide the Democrat’s candidate for governor between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried.

The lack of headlines or talk on the street about the Aug. 23 Democrat primary race between former governor Charlie Crist and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried might lead one to think Gov. Ron DeSantis has already won re-election.


