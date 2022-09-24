OUR POSITION: Ron DeSantis may have learned some tricks from Donald Trump, but some of his recent stunts could have consequences for the state and its citizens.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is very much a fan of stirring the pot and the art of the political spectacle.
There is no illusion that the Republican firebrand has plenty of bipartisan company with political drama and publicity stunts.
Climate change activists have pulled off stunts at European art museums — including a protester smearing cake on the case holding the “Mona Lisa” at the Louvre in Paris.
Immigration and civil rights and other progressives have held high-profile and viral events — including confronting Republicans at restaurants and on airplanes.
Of course, there is former President Donald Trump — king of controversy and upsetting the political establishment.
There is no surprise DeSantis follows this path. It has served him well in fights over coronavirus shutdowns, battles with Disney and others over the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law restrictions on elementary schools from delving into sexual orientation and gender identity.
But there is the risk of taking the art of the PR stunt too far.
There are real concerns about DeSantis’ new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security and the arrests of 20 persons last month who allegedly voted illegally in the 2020 elections.
According to the governor’s office, “all 20 of these individuals were disqualified from voting after they were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense, but they chose to vote anyway, and now they have all been charged with voter fraud — a third-degree felony punishable by up to a $5,000 fine and up to 5 years in prison.”
However, some of the defendants claim they were allowed to register and vote in the 2020 elections by local election officials. Some were sent voter registration cards in the mail.
That raises real questions to the spectacle of their arrests as well as potential jail time for those arrested.
In 2018, Florida voters approved Amendment 4, which restores voting rights to those with felony convictions. Floridians convicted of murder and sexual crimes are not included in the restoration which was approved by 64.6% of voters.
“Our new election crimes office has sprung into action to hold individuals accountable for voter fraud. Today’s actions send a clear signal to those who are thinking about ballot harvesting or fraudulently voting. If you commit an elections crime, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” DeSantis said announcing the arrests last month.
Those arrested had murder and sex offenses on their records. Their backgrounds don’t endear a lot of sympathy. But getting arrested for voting and facing potential jail time should raise some eyebrows — no matter who the defendant is.
There is no doubt the American system of voting needs improvements. There are concerns about voting fraud from the right and the disenfranchisement of minority and poor voters from the left.
Neither should be wholly dismissed just because of their respective partisan messengers.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted the arrests for DeSantis’ $1.1 million election fraud force.
The governor’s office and state police officials should be pressed on whether this effort is proper allocation of law enforcement resources.
It also shows some continued wealth and influence disparities in our political and criminal justice systems.
Our state has seen investigations go easy on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking rings and all its ties to certain British royals, former presidents, foreign leaders and prominent CEOs.
We’ve seen a massage parlor sting go very easy on a certain NFL owner with plenty of Super Bowl rings.
A certain large utility has also been questioned on its stealth political funding and machinations. That would be something for DeSantis’ election force to investigate.
But we won’t hold our breath for that.
